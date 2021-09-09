Chromatography Resin Market Growth, Production and Revenue Analysis Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, September 9 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Chromatography Resin Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Chromatography Resin market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Chromatography Resin Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Chromatography Resin Market forecast.

The Chromatography Resin Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global Chromatography Resin Market is estimated to reach USD 2.86 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Chromatography is a code of techniques used to purify as well as separate bimolecular substances such as proteins. Resin is the stationary matrices in the columns used in aforementioned techniques. Chromatography resins are particularly used in multi-modal, ion-exchange, size exclusion, affinity, and hydrophobic interaction techniques. The widely used techniques are ion-exchange and affinity chromatography largely operated in pharmaceutical, food manufacturing, environmental analysis, and biotechnology.

Chromatography resins are available in three major types includes, synthetic, inorganic, and natural media. Natural media polymers consist majorly of dextran, and agarose cellulose, and others. Industry prefers synthetic and natural type media over inorganic chromatography resins. In context with technology, ion-exchange chromatography experienced the largest consumption in the past few years. On the other hand, Protein A resins has witnessed the highest share of the market. Affinity chromatography had the key share in terms of revenue due to its higher selling cost integrated with affinity resins.

The key drivers for the chromatography resins could be the heavy demand for monoclonal antibodies owing to a heighten number of critical diseases concluding in types of therapeutics. Food analytics could be other major drivers for the market, due to its usage in nutritional and nutraceuticals chemistry. It deals with a major issue in food industry by determining the adulteration and additives in the food. Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology are the major end-users for chromatography resins and are estimated to continue with higher numbers.

The industrial applications, such as environmental analysis and water treatment rely on these techniques. Various opportunities for the chromatography resins market could be in the academic usage of drug recovery and genetic engineering. However, government law and regulations integrated with aforementioned applications could be a major restraint for the market in the near future.

The growth in terms of therapeutic antibodies demand, increasing utilization of separation & purifying techniques in the food industry, and emerging R&D activities in biopharmaceutical are the some of the factors contributing to the chromatography resins industry growth. Monoclonal antibodies therapeutics are rapidly capturing importance with rise in critical diseases across the world. The major factor restraining the global industry is the lack of skilled professionals. The adequate usage of chromatography equipment requires skill, knowledge, and expertise in different techniques. For example, the pharmaceutical industry is experiencing a lack of adequate professional to work on chromatography equipment and their different techniques.

The key strategies opted by resin manufacturers include low-cost production with better properties for binding. The key manufacturer such Bio-Rad, Millipore, GE Life Sciences, and Tosoh Corporation concentrate on manufacturing resins at lower cost with high productivity to make a competitive edge. Affinity chromatography resins, including protein A based resin are considered to be the most expensive as compared to others. However, with the expiry of current patent would reduce the cost over the next seven years.

In the past few years, leading manufacturer are adopting strategy of advancement and introduction of new product with higher productivity. Therefore, manufacturers are now investing heavily into R & D activities. North America is estimated to hold a huge revenue share in the industry. The U.S. has witnessed the largest number of demand particularly in biopharmaceutical sector due to its heavy investment and improvement in the R & D. In this region, the growing opportunities for chromatography resins are primarily into Bio and pharmaceutical sector. However, the Asia Pacific domestic market is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to its maximum growth in context with consumption.

Some of the key players in the industry include, Tosoh Corporation, Pall Corporations, Bio-Rad labs, Life Technologies Crop, Repligen, and GE Healthcare Life Sciences, and others. The aforementioned manufacturers are revamping their strategies to gain the competitive edge by lowering their product prices with high productivity. Life technologies are projected to introduce ‘POROS’ resins in BPD (Bio Pharmaceutical Development) and production week conference.

Purolite International Ltd. has introduced their plans for development and improvement of bio separation and purifying chromatography resins based on the agarose media. This new product line is anticipated to cater the rising demand in bio molecules global market. Purolite has expanded a facility to react the rising demand for its agarose Protein A resin, which are highly used for monoclonal antibodies purification. This would develop a resin with properties such as, easy packaging solutions, high alkaline condition tolerance, long life time, and higher price as compared to other media.

