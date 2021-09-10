Canada Immigration Services in UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Ace Migration Services is one of the leading Immigration Consultancies for Canada and Australia Migration in Dubai. We provide top notch immigration services and give utmost priority to the quality of our services provided to our clients. All of our consultants are Mara & ICCRC certified who can help with your migration needs.

A lot of people want Immigration from UAE to Canada – a country that offers beautiful living conditions, lovely people, social security benefits, cultural richness and diversity, and a friendly government. To top it all, Canadian government offers many immigration programs and has very liberal immigration policies.

If you are someone who is planning or thinking about moving to Canada, you can go through our detailed answers to common questions below. The process is quite hassle-free when done right. You can also book a free assessment to study your profile and chances of immigration visa.

What are the different ways for Immigration from UAE to Canada?

There are many different pathways to move to Canada from UAE and which you choose depends on your profile and circumstances.

The main ways in which people migrate to Canada include:

Skilled Immigration – Federal, Provincial Nomination Program, Trade, AIPP etc.

Business Immigration

Work Permits – With/Without LMIA

Study Permits

How do I apply for PR in Canada?

The PR Application to Canada is a points-based system and the evaluation is of your profile based on your age, education and work experience. We at Ace Migration Services guide you through the process which ECA (Educational Credential Assessment), IELTS and Final Submission of Documents. Based on individual profile, we apply for our clients through Express Entry/PNP/AIPP/RNIP.

How can I get started with the process?

The easiest way to get started is to get in touch with experts who have seen thousands of similar profiles and successfully assisted them to move to Canada. We at Ace Migration Services not only fit the bill, but we also offer a completely free consultation and assessment for anyone who wants to migrate to Canada from UAE. Our comprehensive support and track record can be seen clearly from the many testimonials for our services.