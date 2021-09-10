Cigati Solutions Has Introduced An Exclusive Gmail Backup Utility To Manage Gmail Account

“Cigati Gmail Backup Tool is an outstanding solution to manage Gmail Mailbox Data into various file formats and email clients”

Posted on 2021-09-10

Cigati Gmail Backup Tool image

San Jose, California, USA, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Cigati Solutions develops reliable software to manage emails of various email clients. It offers reliable software solutions for Email Migration, Data Recovery, and Cloud Migration. Its Gmail Backup Tool is one of the prominent software utilities to effectively manage all the Gmail Mailbox Data. Cigati Gmail Backup Tool offers the backup and migration of Gmail emails of any individuals, enterprises, and organizations.

Smart Way To Effectively Manage Gmail Account

It is the need of the hours to manage the Gmail account including emails, calendars, contacts, drive, etc. for any individuals, governments, legal bodies, and organizations. Cigati Gmail Backup Tool is the most prominent way to backup Gmail account data. It also facilitates the migration of Gmail emails into various email clients. It prevents the most crucial Gmail account data from any cyber threats.

Cigati Gmail Backup Tool

Cigati Gmail Mail Backup Tool is the most effective and reliable solution to prevent Gmail data from any malware or cyber-attacks. It is compatible to migrate business emails to Yahoo, Outlook, iCloud, IMAP, Office 365, etc. without affecting the email data. This software allows users to backup emails from multiple Gmail accounts in a short time span. Cigati Gmail Backup Tool has some amazing advanced features that make it unique from its competitors. 

  • Cigati Gmail Backup Tool allows the users to backup their mailboxes to various other file formats such as PDF, OST, PST, MBOX, HTML, etc.
  • This software is embedded to free up server space after the backup of mail data.
  • It previews the Gmail mailboxes in a tree structure that allows users to backup the selective email folders.
  • It also enables the users to set the backup schedule as per their preferences.

This software facilitates a date range filter that allows users to backup emails between a specified timespan.

Words from CEO

At the launch event of Cigati Gmail Backup Tool, CEO Sonika Rawat addressed:

“Cigati Gmail Backup Tool is the most trusted software to perform Email migration, Email backup, and Email conversion. It performs the email backup and migration of Gmail Accounts of any Individual, Businesses, Enterprises, etc. while keeping the data intact. It has been designed and developed in consultation with software industry experts and business leaders.”

About the Company

Cigati Solutions offers rapid solutions to recover, repair, migrate, and backup your emails and database. It develops reliable software for Email Migration, Cloud Backup, Email Recovery, and File Management by maintaining data integrity. Cigati Solutions aims to provide the simplest software and the best IT solutions to effectively manage emails of various email clients.  

Cigati Solutions provides advanced features in its software to make it effective and easy to use for every user. Cigati Solutions is trusted by some successful businesses around the globe including CHEVRON, EXXONMOBIL, VALERO, and PHILLIPS.

Any user who wants to manage a Gmail account effectively can opt for this amazing Cigati Gmail Backup Tool. It has the simplest and interactive Graphical User Interface that allows users to run it effectively on Windows and Mac-based operating systems.

