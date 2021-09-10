Tilswall Released a Mini Hot Melt Glue Gun for Crafty Diy Fun

London, UK, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Tilswall, the home power tool specialist making more durable, beautiful, lightweight and safer power tools for professional users and DIY enthusiasts, is launching an innovatively designed mini hot melt glue gun on 8 September 2021, designed to help people who love to create the joy of creating.

With their passion and talent, Tilswall’s engineers, product designers and skilled workers are working together to drive the technological revolution and clean energy use to efficiently meet the diverse needs of users for engineering and construction, home improvement, gardening, car repair and maintenance, while contributing to environmental protection and human health.

“More and more people like to do DIY crafts, such as making crafts, accessories and children’s handicrafts, so a practical and compact tool is in demand, and Tilswall’s designers have designed an ergonomic mini hot melt glue gun that aims to make DIY crafts easier.” Says David Chen, Brand Director of Tilswall.

Designed for quick home repairs, school DIY projects, and offices, the hot melt glue gun heats up in 3 minutes and maintains a constant temperature of 165°C for a long time. It comes with a 50-watt heating element (higher than most mini heating elements) and can hold up to 75 glue sticks at 5.12 inches each. The removable auxiliary holder and insulated silicone nozzle will keep you safe from high temperatures. The LED light mode and easy to reach power switch will reduce the mess of your project.

This hot melt glue gun has three patented designs, a patent for anti-drip, a patent for anti-scald and a patent for the trigger. The subdued blue and lively orange color mix is not dull or flashy.

One of the biggest advantages of the mini version is the on/off button. If you are in the middle of a project and only need to use the glue gun intermittently, flip the switch to the off position while keeping the unit inserted. Turn it back on when you need the glue gun again. The mini hot glue gun also features a high-quality PTC automatic heating system that maintains a constant temperature of 165°C for quick access to the hot glue. Not many mini glue guns offer this feature.

This mini hot melt glue gun is currently available in the flagship shop and on the website and has received a lot of positive feedback. With great savings available now, the Tilswall Mini Hot Melt Glue Gun is sure to become the DIYer’s tool of choice.

Access the website to get more details: https://www.tilswall.co.uk/