Metro Safety Offers Confined Space Training to Businesses across British Columbia, Canada

Coquitlam, BC, Canada, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Employee safety and security should be the priority of all businesses. This doesn’t just promote employee well being; it also reduces the long-term costs associated with workplace accidents, hazards, and contingencies.

Metro Safety provides extensive workplace safety courses across British Columbia for businesses aiming to reduce the risk of accidents. These courses include forklift operator training, fall protection training, asbestos/lead/silica awareness, traffic control person training, and confined space training.

Many businesses that require employees to work in limited space and dire circumstances are now making sure their employees receive confined space training. This training is mostly given to workers involved in heavy industries, construction, emergency response, and other occupations that deal with work performed in confined spaces.

Since regulations require a person to standby while another goes in the confined space, Metro Safety also offers standby person training. This training program lasts for four hours and focuses on the responsibilities of the standby person and what they need to do in case of emergencies.

On the other hand, workers that enter the confined space are given five-hour training sessions. These sessions explain the categorization of spaces by their hazard ratings and how to navigate each space appropriately. They also cover topics such as using and maintaining atmospheric monitors, selecting personal protective equipment (PPE), all the applicable regulations and permits, lockout procedures, hazard assessments, and rescue plans.

A trainer at Metro Safety stated, “We want to provide our students with all the information they need to stay safe. From their protective gear to the knowledge of how to navigate any confined space, we aim to cover all bases. We want them to understand the importance of their personal safety during work and always prioritize it. Ultimately, the goal is to create a safe work environment for them and all their other colleagues.”

Metro Safety’s confined space training for monitor and entrant costs $198 per student. At this price, the student gets all the necessary information to proceed with safety and caution. The standby person training that lasts for four hours costs $125 per student.

Both training programs aim to educate students on how to mitigate risks. This is done through case studies, readings, presentations, and simulations.

About Metro Safety

Metro Safety offers workplace safety courses Vancouver, Burnaby, , Surrey, and other major areas of British Columbia. They’ve been empowering people with necessary health and safety measures since 2008. They provide fall protection training, forklift training, Red Cross first aid training, confined space training, and more in Canada. They also have open resources like news, blogs, and videos to improve the safety education of Canadian citizens.

