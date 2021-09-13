Lucintel Forecasts 3D TSV and 2.5D Market to grow at a CAGR of 32% to 34% from 2020 to 2025

According to the recent study the 3D TSV and 2.5D Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32% to 34% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by high performance computing packaging type and expanding scope of data centers and memory devices.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in 3D TSV and 2.5D market by packaging type (3D stacked memory, 2.5D interposer, CIS with TSV, 3D SoC, and Others), end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, high-performance computing and networking, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/3d-tsv-and-2.5d-market.aspx

“CIS with TSV market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on packaging type, the 3D TSV and 2.5D market is segmented into 3D stacked memory, 2.5D interposer, CIS with TSV, 3D SoC, and Others. Lucintel forecasts that the CIS with TSV market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growth of the smartphones and is increasingly integrated into the high-end market segment for memory devices.

“Within the 3D TSV and 2.5D market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of smartphones, tablets, and other hand-held devices.

“Asia pacific will dominate the 3D TSV and 2.5D market in near future”

Asia-Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing smartphone adoption rates have made Asia-Pacific one of the largest mobile markets in the world.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/3d-tsv-and-2.5d-market.aspx

Major players of 3D TSV and 2.5D market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, ASE Group, and Amkor Technology are among the major 3D TSV and 2.5D providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/3d-tsv-and-2.5d-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com