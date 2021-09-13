Lucintel Forecasts Advanced Packaging Market to grow to a CAGR of 10% to 12% from 2020 to 2025

According to the recent study the Advanced Packaging Market is projected to grow to a CAGR of 10% to 12% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demands for high-performance gadgets and growth of the lithography manufacturing processes.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in advanced packaging market by product type (flip-chip ball grid array, flip chip CSP, wafer level CSP, 2.5D/3D, and others), end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Consumer electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the advanced packaging market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others. Lucintel forecasts that the consumer electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increase in demand for smartphone and devices and Internet of Things (IoT).

“Asia pacific will dominate the advanced packaging market in near future”

Asia-Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing semiconductor market.

Major players of advanced packaging market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Cardinal Matrix, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., and Qualcomm. are among the major advanced packaging providers.

