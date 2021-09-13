Identity as a Service Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024

According to new market research report “Identity as a Service Market by Component (Provisioning, Single Sign-On, and Advanced Authentication), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, and Public Sector), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the IDaaS market size is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2019 to USD 6.5 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period.

The growing demand for cloud-based security solutions and services, and obligations to follow regulatory mandates and data protection laws are some of the major drivers of this market.

By vertical, the public sector segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Cyberattackers always target government agencies to gain access to confidential government data. Governments in the emerging economies are deploying web and mobile applications to serve their citizens efficiently. Owing to this, the public sector and government organizations can handle data and consumer identities of a critical nature more efficiently. These applications are becoming the prime targets for the cybercriminals to access sensitive data. Identity frauds in the government/public sector vertical include misappropriation of assets, identity thefts, bribery and corruption, accounting frauds, data thefts, and money laundering. The incidents of identity thefts to access confidential government data are increased, which is resulting in the rise in the adoption of IDaaS solutions in government agencies.

North America to lead the IDaaS market during the forecast period

Based on the region, North America is expected to lead the IDaaS market during the forecast period. It is the largest market for cybersecurity due to the rising incidents of data breaches and security threats. Moreover, the region is home to key IDaaS solution providers, such as Okta, Idaptive, Ping Identity, and OneLogin. The increasing number of cyberattacks to access confidential consumer data; the changing needs of the workforce; and adoption of cloud applications, bring your own device (BYOD), and mobile practices; along with the need to meet stringent compliance regulations, are driving the organizations in North America to adopt IDaaS solutions. As the awareness for IDaaS is increasing, various firms are putting efforts to discuss and develop ideas for better IDaaS solutions. North America constitutes developed economies, such as the US and Canada.

By deployment type, the hybrid cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Several benefits offered to enterprises to lead the hybrid cloud in gaining huge traction. The major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the hybrid cloud segment include the growing demand for organizations for agile, scalable, and cost-efficient computing; rising need of standards for interoperability between cloud services and existing systems; increasing demand to avoid vendor lock-in; and growing number of digital services and their applications.

Major vendors covered in the Identity as a Service Market include Okta, Inc. (US), IDaptive, LLC (US), Ping Identity (US), OneLogin (US), CA Technologies (US), SailPoint Technologies (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Google (US), Salesforce (US), HCL (India), Capgemini (France), Gemalto (Netherlands), Simeio Solutions (US), Jumio (US), Connectis (Netherlands), Auth0 (US), One Identity (US), and JumpCloud (US).

