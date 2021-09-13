Lucintel Forecasts Genomics Personalized Health Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14%-16%

According to the recent study the genomics personalized health market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14%-16% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries, increasing prevalence of cancer, growing geriatric population, and development in technologies.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in genomics personalized health market by test type (oncology testing, infectious disease testing, orphan disease testing, autoimmune disease testing, obstetrics testing, and others), technology (NGS platforms, RT-PCR, microarray, genetic analyzers, and others), end user (academics & research institutes, diagnostic centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) platforms market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, the genomics personalized health market is segmented into NGS platforms, RT-PCR, microarray, genetic analyzers, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) platforms market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as it consists of prominent best-selling and advance sequencing products used for various genetic analysis and development of highly efficient technologies.

“North America will dominate the genomics personalized health market in near future”

North America is expected to be the highest growth over the forecast period over the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure and growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region.

Major players of genomics personalized health market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Qiagen, Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche, Lonza, Invitae, Genetic Technologies, Eastern Biotech, and DNA Genotek are among the major genomics personalized health providers.

