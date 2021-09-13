Lucintel Forecasts Molecular Diagnostics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7%-9%

According to the recent study the molecular diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7%-9% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising awareness of personalized medicines and companion diagnostics, and the growing biomarker identification market.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in molecular diagnostics market by product & service (reagents & kits, instruments, and services & software), technology (PCR, INAAT, DNA sequencing & (NGS, in situ hybridization, DNA microarray, and other technologies), application (infectious diseases (hepatitis, HIV, CT/NG, HAIs, HPV, tuberculosis, influenza, and other infectious diseases), oncology (breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers), genetic tests, and others), end user (hospitals & academic laboratories, reference laboratories, and other end users) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Reagents and kits market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product and service, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, and services & software. Lucintel forecasts that the reagents & kits market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to increasing research activities related to cancer and rising commercial applications.

“Within the molecular diagnostics market, the infectious diseases segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the infectious diseases segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing hospital acquired infections.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the molecular diagnostics market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the highest growth over the forecast period over the forecast period due to rising disposable income, development of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing penetration of cutting-edge clinical laboratory technologies in the region.

Major players of molecular diagnostics market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Roche, Qiagen, Hologic, Abbott Laboratories, Grifols, Siemens Healthcare, B&D, Beckman Coulter, bioMérieux, and Danaher are among the major molecular diagnostics providers.

Major players of molecular diagnostics market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Roche, Qiagen, Hologic, Abbott Laboratories, Grifols, Siemens Healthcare, B&D, Beckman Coulter, bioMérieux, and Danaher are among the major molecular diagnostics providers.