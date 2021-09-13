Lucintel Forecasts Peptide Synthesis Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5%-7%

According to the recent study the peptide synthesis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5%-7% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing usage of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, rising research activities, and development of advanced peptide synthesizers.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in peptide synthesis market by product (reagents and equipment (peptide synthesizer, chromatography equipment, and lyophilizes)), technology (SPPS, SPS, and hybrid & recombinant technology), application (therapeutics (cancer, metabolic, cardiovascular disorder, respiratory, GIT, infectious diseases, pain, dermatology, CNS, renal, and others), diagnosis, and research), end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, and academic & research institutes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Equipment market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the peptide synthesis market is segmented into reagents and equipment (peptide synthesizer, chromatography equipment, and lyophilizes). Lucintel forecasts that the equipment market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to advancement in technology, rising demand for advanced equipment for optimization of production process, and large volume production.

“Within the peptide synthesis market, the therapeutics segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the therapeutics segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes.

“North America will dominate the peptide synthesis market in near future”

North America is expected to be the highest growth over the forecast period over the forecast period due to rising cases of chronic diseases, growing research activities related to proteomics and genomics, and increasing investments in the development of structure-oriented drug design in the region.

Major players of peptide synthesis market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. GenScript Biotech, AAPPTec, Bachem, AnaSpec, Biotage, CEM, Gyros Protein Technologies, Advanced ChemTech, New England Peptide, and Merck are among the major peptide synthesis providers.

