Lucintel Forecasts Viral Inactivation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11%-13%

According to the recent study the viral inactivation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11%-13% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising investment in the life science sector, increasing launches & approvals for new drugs, and government support in funding for the development of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in viral inactivation market by product (kits & reagents, services, and systems & accessories), method (solvent detergent, pasteurization, and other methods), application (stem cell products, blood & blood products, tissues & tissue products, cellular & gene therapy products, and vaccines & therapeutics), end user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, academic research institutes, and other end users), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Kits and reagents market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the viral inactivation market is segmented into kits and reagents, services, and systems and accessories. Lucintel forecasts that the kits and reagents market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and rising R&D spending for new drug development.

“Within the viral inactivation market, the deep brain stimulation segment is expected to remain the largest end user”

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period because increasing investment to find alternative therapies has increased the development of new drugs and introduction of biologics and other cellular & gene therapy products.

“North America will dominate the viral inactivation market in near future”

North America is expected to be the highest growth over the forecast period over the forecast period due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant expenditure on research and development activities by the government and companies in the region.

Major players of viral inactivation market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Clean Cells, Charles River Laboratories International, Danaher, Merck, Parker Hannifin, Rad Source Technologies, Sartorius, SGS, Texcell, and Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems are among the major viral inactivation providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/viral-inactivation-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com