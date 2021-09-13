Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market – Key Players & Growth Strategies Adopted by Them – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market by Type (Innovative, Generic), Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech), By Product (Vaccines, Hormones), Drug (Otc, Rx), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, CVD) & Region – Global Forecast to 2025”, The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is projected to reach USD 248.3 billion by 2025 from USD 187.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven mainly by factors such as rising drug R&D, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the growing importance of generics, and the increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals. On the other hand, unfavorable drug price control policies across various countries and high manufacturing costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Key Players:

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is highly consolidated. Prominent players in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market include Pfizer Inc. (US), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Mylan N.V. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), AbbVie (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), and GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK). Geographic expansions and collaborations are the key growth strategies undertaken by these companies to maintain their positions in the market.

CSL (Australia) is one of the prominent players in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market in 2019. With distribution channels in over 35 countries and 230 plasma collection centers, CSL has established itself as a significant player in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market. The company provides plasma-derived products for acute and chronic conditions such as hemophilia, Von Willebrand disease, and primary immune deficiencies.

Grifols (Spain) is a leading manufacturer in active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Grifols is a global healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plasma-derived products. The company focusses on research and product innovation by investing heavily in R&D, as well as partnering with research institutes for the development of advanced plasma-derived products to fight rare diseases. For instance, in 2018, the company received FDA approval for HyperRAB rabies immune globulin (human) for rabies post-exposure prophylaxis, GamaSTAN immune globulin (human) for hepatitis A virus (HAV), and measles post-exposure prophylaxis, among others. The company also constantly focuses on the expansion of its plasma collection centers and increasing its capacity. It has more than 190 centers in the US and 35 in Europe.

Pfizer is one of the leading players in the APIs market. The leading position of the company is majorly attributed to its exhaustive product portfolio. The company has a strong brand image, which gives it a competitive edge over other players. In order to remain competitive and strengthen its market position, the company primarily focuses on adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as agreements, partnerships, collaborations, product approvals, and acquisitions. In accordance with this, in July 2019, Pfizer acquired Array BioPharma Inc. (US), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on oncology medication.

Novartis is among the leading players in the APIs market. Its leading position can be attributed to its strong brand recognition and robust product portfolio. In order to maintain its leading position, the company invests a significant amount of its revenue in R&D activities. In 2019, the company invested 19.8% of its total revenue (USD 47.45 billion) in R&D. This significant investment in R&D enables the company to launch innovative and technologically advanced products in the market.

Novartis also focuses on inorganic growth strategies to sustain its foothold in the market. For instance, in 2018, Novartis entered into an agreement with Pfizer (US) to incorporate a study combining tropifexor and another compound from Pfizer for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Further, in January 2020, Novartis acquired Aspen’s Japanese operations to strengthen its position in the global generics and off-patent medicines market.

Sanofi is one of the top players in the global APIs market. The leading position of the company is majorly attributed to its exhaustive product portfolio. The company manufactures API’s through its Sanofi Active Ingredient Solutions portfolio, which provides custom synthesis and API contract manufacturing services. The company pursues various growth strategies to strengthen its position in the APIs market. For instance, In January 2018, Sanofi collaborated with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US) to develop potential new products for the treatment of rare genetic diseases.

Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the leading player in the global APIs market. Boehringer Ingelheim’s leading position in the APIs market can be attributed to its exhaustive product portfolio. The company is focused on developing innovative therapies to prolong patient’s lives. Its Prescription Medicines segment is engaged in the development and launch of APIs. In order to remain competitive and further strengthen its market position, the company adopts and implements organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as agreements, partnerships, approvals, alliances, and collaborations. In accordance with this, in January 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim collaborated with Enleofen Bio (Singapore) to develop therapies for a broad range of fibro-inflammatory diseases.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a prominent player in the APIs market and holds expertise in the area of pharmaceutical ingredients. The company has a broad product portfolio in biologics, which serves as an important factor for its future growth, especially in the biopharmaceuticals market. The company invested USD 6.15 billion, USD 6.33 billion, and USD 6.47 billion in R&D activities in 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively. In order to maintain its leadership position in the market, the company focuses on growth strategies such as partnerships and expansions.. The company also focuses on collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, and approvals in order to meet the rising market demand for APIs. For instance, in July 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired Celgene Corporation, a company that offers therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. This acquisition expanded the company’s product portfolio in the APIs market. Similarly, in April 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb collaborated with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Belgium) to develop and commercialize Bristol Myers Squibb’s Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor, BMS-986177, an investigational anticoagulant compound for the prevention and treatment of thrombotic conditions.

