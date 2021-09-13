How is Reactivated Carbon an Opportunity for Activated Carbon Manufacturers to Maximize Profits

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global activated carbon market is expected to grow 1.4X in value by 2031.

Activated carbon is an organic compound that is porous and has the capacity to absorb all pollutants. Activated carbon is normally obtained from charcoal and is popularly used in water and sewage treatment owing to its capacity to remove particulate and dissolved impurities. It also reduces certain organic impurities and eliminates chlorine from water.

Activated carbon is utilized in greenhouses and manufacturing industries for air cleaning and to remove toxic gases, odours, and harmful dust particles. Food and beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, and automotive industries are other prominent application areas of activated carbon.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Europe and North America to collectively generate 44% revenue share by 2031.

Powdered activated carbon accounted for 51% revenue share of the market in 2020.

Air purification to emerge as a poignant application area, recording over 3% CAGR through 2031.

The market in Asia Pacific to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031-end.

Key Segments Covered in Activated Carbon Industry Research

By Product

Powdered Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Pelletized Activated Carbon

Extruded Activated Carbon

By Phase

Liquid Phase

Gas Phase

Winning Strategy

Prominent activated carbon manufacturers rely on pricing adjustments, acquisitions, capacity expansion, mergers, and product launches to remain afloat within the landscape.

Some leading players in the landscape include Cabot Corporation, Donau Chemie AG, Kuraray Co Ltd., General Carbon Corporation, Clarimex Group, Haycarb Pvt. Ltd., CarboTech, and Carbon Activated Corporation, among others.

