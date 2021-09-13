How is Reactivated Carbon an Opportunity for Activated Carbon Manufacturers to Maximize Profits

Posted on 2021-09-13 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global activated carbon market is expected to grow 1.4X in value by 2031.

Activated carbon is an organic compound that is porous and has the capacity to absorb all pollutants. Activated carbon is normally obtained from charcoal and is popularly used in water and sewage treatment owing to its capacity to remove particulate and dissolved impurities. It also reduces certain organic impurities and eliminates chlorine from water.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5342

Activated carbon is utilized in greenhouses and manufacturing industries for air cleaning and to remove toxic gases, odours, and harmful dust particles. Food and beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, and automotive industries are other prominent application areas of activated carbon.

activated carbon market by FactMR

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.
  • Europe and North America to collectively generate 44% revenue share by 2031.
  • Powdered activated carbon accounted for 51% revenue share of the market in 2020.
  • Air purification to emerge as a poignant application area, recording over 3% CAGR through 2031.
  • The market in Asia Pacific to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031-end.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5342

Key Segments Covered in Activated Carbon Industry Research

By Product

  • Powdered Activated Carbon
  • Granular Activated Carbon
  • Pelletized Activated Carbon
  • Extruded Activated Carbon

By Phase

  • Liquid Phase
  • Gas Phase

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5342

Winning Strategy 

Prominent activated carbon manufacturers rely on pricing adjustments, acquisitions, capacity expansion, mergers, and product launches to remain afloat within the landscape.

Some leading players in the landscape include Cabot Corporation, Donau Chemie AG, Kuraray Co Ltd., General Carbon Corporation, Clarimex Group, Haycarb Pvt. Ltd., CarboTech, and Carbon Activated Corporation, among others.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/05/1995851/0/en/Consumption-of-Pine-Chemicals-Projected-to-Soar-at-over-5-CAGR-Through-2027-Bio-friendly-Products-to-Steal-the-Limelight-Says-a-Fact-MR-Report.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical & Materials Landscape

High Purity Silica Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/622/high-purity-silica-market

Thermal Interface Materials Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/879/thermal-interface-materials-market

Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomer (TPO) Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031 – https://www.factmr.com/report/4250/thermoplastic-polyolefin-elastomer-tpo-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution