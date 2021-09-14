Top Round Bar Manufacturers

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Nandigram Metal Industries is one of the largest Round Bar Manufacturers in India. We are considered as one of the pioneer organizations engaged in Importing & Exporting a very huge quantity of Stainless Steel Round Bars.
 
What is a Round Bar?
Round Bar is a long, cylindrical metal bar stock that has many industrial and commercial applications. Stainless Steel Round Bars is available in many metal types including Hot-Rolled Steel, Cold-Rolled Steel, Aluminum, Stainless Steel and more. These round bars are available in a variety of shapes, sizes, forms, materials, and dimensions, and can also be customized as per the needs of our customers.
 
Round Bar Specification & Standard
 
Size-From 2.00mm to 6.35mm (0.078″ to 0.25″)diameter
Thickness-5 mm To 500 mm thick in 100 mm TO 6000 mm
Length-3 to 6meter & as per client requirements
Form-Round, Square, Hex (A/F), Bush, Rectangle, Flat, Wire Mesh Finish-Bright, Black, Polish
 
Uses of Round Bar
1.Round Bar Uses in Textile machinery
2.Round Bar Uses in the Oil and gas industry
3.Round Bar Uses in Medical Gas Pipeline Systems
4.Round Bar Uses in Pharmaceutical processing industry
5.Round Bar Uses in Fluid piping.
6.Round Bar Uses in Modern architecture.
7.Round Bar Uses in Water waste projects.
 
For more info visit us: Round Bar Manufacturers

 

