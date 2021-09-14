Rich and Immersive R&B Music that Inspires: Eclectic Artist Iamkeynotes Stuns with New Single

2021-09-14

Collaborating with seasoned, featuring Platinum recording artist J.Kwon, Iamkeynotes newest “You Know The deal” release presents a memorable and stirring composition, set to become a favorite amidst fans of the genre.

Virginia Beach, Virginia, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Crafting rich, dynamic, and unique Hip Hop and R&B musical compositions, singer-songwriter IamkeyNotes is set to stun listeners once again, with a remarkable new beat by producer H-Snow Beatz.

Sending ripples in the world of Rap, the rising artist showcases a unique lyrical perspective, touching on the authentic, raw, and relatable aspects of life- something that sets him apart from the many artists of the contemporary genre.

With the release of his new single, titled “You Know the Deal”, the artist takes upon a bold and unfiltered approach, shedding light on the things that matter most, while also complementing his song writing with a catchy and resonant rhythmic composition.

The new single also features with award winning dynamic songwriter artist J.Kwon, whose vocal brilliance seamlessly complements Iamkeynotes multi-faceted song writing and lyricism. “You Know the Deal” follows up on the artist’s previous releases, “All These People, Ft Drake ” “Buss It Down” and “On God” Ft Dababy, building onto Iamkeynote’s stunning discography, led by his soulful storytelling abilities.

Pre-save IamKeyNotes latest singleand stream the artist’s music on your favorite streaming platform. For interviews, personal appearances, reviews, and/or collaborations, feel free to reach out through email.

About:

A force to be reckoned with in Hip Hop and R&B, IamKeyNotes is an inspirational and seasoned singer and songwriter, who hails from Portsmouth, Virginia. Named Keyon Dunston at birth, the singer began testing his artistic abilities and talents through freestyle rap at the age of 12. Growing up, the self-styled Key Notes developed his own unique rhythms and style, melding R&B and Rap music with an unparalleled brilliance.

Crafting hip and sensory singles such as ‘’Blackout” and “Whip” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, the gifted maestro is becoming a growing force in the Hip Hop world. IamKeyNotes has also set his name in stone with hit collaborations with industry icons such as DaBaby and Drake. With each new release, the artist aims to cement his position, as the refreshing and unique new face of the genre.

To learn more about IamKeyNotes new music or for press interviews and other promotional access, reach out to the artist via the links below.

Links:

Website
http://Iamkeynotes.com
Facebook
https://m.facebook.com/iamkeynotes
Twitter
https://twitter.com/iamkeynotes
Instagram
https://instagram.com/iamkeynotes
YouTube
https://youtube.com/iamkeynotes
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0e9tJZGhYatFoK64zbpimi?si=mc96S2QTTHSoq2BJL4WR2w
Apple
https://music.apple.com/us/album/its-time/1562717256
Tidal
https://tidal.com/browse/album/180331415
Presave
https://onerpm.link/622044930090

Contact:
Management
YungDigz
iamkeynotesbusiness@gmail.com
347-450-0089

A&R
Harthfelt
keynotesnorth@gmail.com

