OmniXRM Introduces a Unified Solution to Save Time and Increase Revenue

The all-in-one XRM platform provides a robust set of features to help companies view and manage all the internal and external assets, operations and communications with ease.

Pittsburg, PA, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — OmniXRM offers a complete suite of business management solutions developed for organizations seeking a single platform to streamline and grow their business operations. The solution incorporates a wide variety of modules, such as support, finance, HR, communications, sales, marketing, logistics, and others. With OmniXRM, your business can deploy a full-fledged workflow for all employees without any bounds, while providing management a greater understanding of all business activities.

Sharing their aspiration for creating the OmniXRM platform, the founders said:

Every organization uses a portfolio of software for managing different business areas. We realized that not only do they need a variety of resources to ensure smooth operations, but also the integration of data from each department. This has been a big problem and we saw an opportunity to introduce the unified XRM platform that can do everything an organization needs.”

OmniXRM is for companies of all types, sizes, and budgets. Businesses looking to test the product can opt for its Genesis package, which is free for up to 101 contacts, tasks or transactions. Based on the nature of your organization and its needs, you can select from our general platform XRM Quantum, or industry specific Matrix (staffing), Prospector (investment), Blueprint (craftsman), Bidder (auction) or others. This provides maximum flexibility to businesses and ensures the technology meets their specific requirements meticulously.

Businesses looking to shift to OmniXRM are provided a data migration plan. It involves using automated and/or manual tools with guidance from dedicated specialists, enabling customers to begin using their new system seamlessly.

Omni’s total solution includes website upgragrades, Apple & Android smartphone apps, and 24×7 concierge-level answering service in English and Spanish.

Omni helps industry-specific unified workflow platforms that manage an entire business without limitations. While offering industry-specific platforms, new strategic partnerships are constantly forming to create additional verticals through the success of a live businesses. The company focuses on five indicators of effectiveness: customer satisfaction, personnel engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. Maintaining a positive culture and loyalty to core values remains paramount.

