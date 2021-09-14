Everything About Alloy 926 Products / Alloy 926 Manufacturer in India

Alloy 926 Sheets & Plates, Round Bar, Pipes & Tubes, Forged Circle & Rings Manufacturer

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Alloy 926 is a special austenitic stainless steel. Because of its high molybdenum content, this alloy has significantly improved corrosion resistance, as well as resistance to pitting corrosion and crevice corrosion. This has a positive effect on the resistance to stress corrosion caused by pitting corrosion.

Applications of Alloy 926

Facilities and pipework in the use of diluted sulfuric and phosphorus acid, even if these are contaminated with chlorides Distributor systems and coolers for sulfuric acid plants Concentration and crystallization plants in salt extraction by vaporization Fire extinguishing systems, sea water filtration, hydraulics and injection systems of off-shore engineering Pump frames of oil extraction pumps Pump lines and couplings, wire lines in oil and gas extraction

Uses of Alloy 926 Products in various Industries

