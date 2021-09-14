Everything About Alloy 926 Products / Alloy 926 Manufacturer in India

Alloy 926 Sheets & Plates, Round Bar, Pipes & Tubes, Forged Circle & Rings Manufacturer

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Alloy 926 is a special austenitic stainless steel. Because of its high molybdenum content, this alloy has significantly improved corrosion resistance, as well as resistance to pitting corrosion and crevice corrosion. This has a positive effect on the resistance to stress corrosion caused by pitting corrosion.

Nippon Alloys Inc is known as one of the largest Alloy 926 manufacturers in India. We offer one of the finest quality Alloy 926 Sheets & Plates, Alloy 926 Round Bars, Alloy 926 Pipe & Tubes, Alloy 926 Forged Circle & Rings, Alloy 926 Pipes Fittings, Alloy 926 Socket Weld Fittings, Alloy 926 Flanges, Alloy 926 Fasteners to various industries around the globe. 

Alloy 926 Products at Nippon Alloys Inc are manufactured according to the international standards such as ASTM Standard, ASME Standard, ANSI Standard, EU Standard, DIN Standard, IS Standard, ISO Standard, JIS Standard in India. 

Applications of Alloy 926

  1. Facilities and pipework in the use of diluted sulfuric and phosphorus acid, even if these are contaminated with chlorides 
  2. Distributor systems and coolers for sulfuric acid plants 
  3. Concentration and crystallization plants in salt extraction by vaporization 
  4. Fire extinguishing systems, sea water filtration, hydraulics and injection systems of off-shore engineering 
  5. Pump frames of oil extraction pumps 
  6. Pump lines and couplings, wire lines in oil and gas extraction 

 

Uses of Alloy 926 Products in various Industries

  1. Alloy 926 Pipes & Tubes for Heat Exchanger Industry
  2. Alloy 926 Round Bar for Chemical and Petrochemical Industry
  3. Alloy 926 Pipes & Tubes for Power Generation and Environmental Technologies
  4. Alloy 926 Round Bar, Pipes & Tubes for Oil and Gas Industry
  5. Alloy 926 Sheets & Plates for Mechanical and Plant engineering
  6. Alloy 926 Pipes for Pressure Applications
  7. Alloy 926 Forged Circle & Rings for Construction
  8. Alloy 926 Forged Circle & Rings for Oil Field

Sheets & Plates, Round Bar, Pipes & Tubes Manufacturer – Other available Materials

  1. Hastelloy
  2. Inconel
  3. Titanium
  4. Alloy 20
  5. Phosphorus Bronze

 

Learn More About Alloy 926 Sheets & Plates, Round Bar, Pipes & Tubes, Forged Circle & Rings Manufacturer

 

