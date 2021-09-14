Vantage Circle is Rewarded as One of the Leaders in G2 Crowd Global Enterprise Grids

New Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Vantage Circle, a leading simple and AI-powered global employee engagement solution is proud to announce that it has earned the 5th rank out of the 55 competitors across the globe for employee engagement in the “G2 Enterprise Grid® Summer Report 2021”. We achieved 5th rank out of 22 competitors across the globe in “Enterprise Grid® Report for Employee Recognition | Summer 2021.

In addition to being listed in the above categories, Vantage Circle has been among the top leader positions for Best Employee Engagement Software in the G2 Enterprise Grid® Report. G2 surveys the best software four times a year, and we are thrilled to have been listed in the top positions for two consecutive years.

Vantage Circle has also been awarded Enterprise Leader, Best Relationship Enteprise, Best Support Enterprise, High Performer and Enterprise Leader in Asia Pacific region in the G2 Summer Report 2021.

Best Software Awards by G2 recognizes and ranks the software products and companies based on reviews gathered from the user community and data segregated from social networks and online sources. It uses unique algorithms to determine customer satisfaction and market presence scores of the companies and products in real-time.

“We, at Vantage Circle, are always striving towards revolutionizing the way HR manages Employee Engagement and Rewards & Recognition programs with continuous innovation and dedication towards serving our clients better. The authentic reviews of your clients have not only helped us bag the G2 awards and recognitions but also allow us to work on the recommendations.” Quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

Vantage Circle is a digital portal for employee engagement that offers strategies for managers and HR practitioners searching for ways to improve the workforce’s productivity. The four modules of Vantage Circle – VantageRewards, VantagePulse, VantageFit, and VantagePerks are designed to look after four major concerns of HR management.

“Being awarded on the basis of customer satisfaction (user rewards or ratings) and market presence is a testament to our top-leading employee engagement software. We are proud to have earned the awards that acknowledge our customer satisfaction.” Said Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is bringing Ease and Simplicity to Employee Engagement by using simple and Smart global solutions for employee rewards & recognition, feedback, and wellness. Its comprehensive and cost-effective platform is designed to help organizations in attracting and retaining their top talents. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, WIPRO, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more.

About G2 Crowd: G2 aims to be a trusted source that helps every business professional in the world make better technology decisions. G2 compares the best business software and services based on user ratings and social data. With its authentic customer reviews, G2 is helping 5.5 million people every month make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. G2 plays a huge role by providing unique, authentic peer advice in real-time.