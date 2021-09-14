American Protection Group Now Offers Property Management Services

Panorama City, California, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — American Protection Group, a security and management company, has recently launched a new service offering — property management services. The new service adds a new dimension to the high-level security services that APG has become known for. Their team has added this new service in order to help provide clients with full-service property management that utilizes their management expertise to help make running a property seamless.

American Protection Group offers clients some valuable information regarding their new property management services. The company details how they now offer two new services in this area: residential property management and commercial property management. With these new services, APG’s experts will function as your personal property manager, overseeing the process of securing qualified tenants, arranging maintenance repairs, and complete accounting for all income and expenses related to your home. The team at APG is excited to begin offering these services and providing complete security and property management services to any property.

APG’s website offers visitors more information regarding this new service as well as a full list of security and management services. APG offers services that include armed/unarmed security, monitoring, surveillance, as well as new residential and commercial property management services. Their team of trained professionals have over 30+ years of experience and are well-equipped to take care of any need you may have in any size facility. They always strive to help provide peace of mind to their clients and ensure a secure and well-managed facility.

With the addition of this new service, the team at APG hopes to bring a complete range of services that help them to perform facility management as well as high-level security services. For more information, contact the property management experts at American Protection Group today at (877) 713-1559 or visit their website at https://apg-svcs.com/. Their offices are headquartered at 8551 Vesper Avenue in Panorama City, CA 91402.

