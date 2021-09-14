Promarketer Reveals the Exact Steps to Rank Your Blog

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — It is rightly said that numerous things come and go, but a few of them remain forever. In the world of digital marketing, something that remains unbeatable is the influx of traffic that is a product of an organic search. That is why it always has and will remain a critical part of blog marketing tactics.

A beautifully designed blog that provides a great user experience and quality content is a potent weapon that many businesses can leverage. In this post, we lay down what exactly you should be paying attention to when it you desire to rank it high on Google search results.

All important information should go up – By up, we mean at the top of your blog. Ironically, this tip is so straightforward to implement yet is not seen in many blogs. It is because people think that a user will obviously scroll down. Well, people do scroll down, but they also spend almost 80 percent of their time viewing what is present at the top of your blog page and only 20 percent below.

Create hub pages of your best content – It is one of the best ways to get your content to deliver SEO value to you. For instance, you can categorize your entire content into sections like a beginner, novice, and expert advice on your topic. You can then link to all of this content on another page. Alternatively, you can also break down your content into themes. For example, a set of posts under the theme of Search Engine Optimization, another on Social Media, another on video posts, and the like.

What’s the use of all this? You might wonder. Well, it is important for a great user experience. More importantly, it breathes a new life into your old content pages and brings them to the notice of the search engine.

3. Limit the number of your links – You might have heard about linking as a great way to increase your visibility and ranking on Google. But too much of everything is always bad. Google recommends that a page must have no more than 100 links. It recommends so because it can now index a page more than 100 kilobytes in size. In the new scenario, if you put more than 100 links on a single page, Google may crawl you and think of you as a spammer. If you are concerned about imparting a great user experience, then limiting your page links to 100 will be a good step in this direction.

4. Restrict the number of ads – This knowledge might hurt you in the beginning. You might consider ads as your go-to marketing strategy. However, the fact stays that a majority of people despise ads. On top of it, they also bring down the load time of your website. Think about it. Who would like to browse through a blog that takes loads of time to load? So, you absolutely need to limit the ads. Just keep a few high performing ones and eliminate all others.

5. Keep the graphics small – Images are hands down the best kind of content that you can feed to your audience. Nothing can captivate readers as much as images and graphics. But big images can dramatically diminish the loading speed of your blog page. What can you do about it? Just save them as .jpgs and headers as .gifs. Use a content delivery network to distribute all the graphic content over various servers. They will cache your web objects like URLs, graphics, and text and consequently enhance bandwidth. It will minimize site latency and pressure on one server. Put simply, your site speed will register an improvement.

6. Set SEO plugins on your blog – There are a ton of SEO friendly plugins that you need to know about. Some of the best ones are Wix, WordPress, Shopify, Yoast SEO, and All In One. There are a lot of plugins for nearly every blogging platform online. However, you should focus on your requirements when you are choosing plugins. For a blog, you should install plugins that help you achieve the following.

Optimize meta descriptions and title tags.

Create an XML site map that will enable search engines to identify the posts on your blog.

Create an SEO optimized site structure. You should be able to noindex pages and blog posts that you do not desire to be indexed by the search engine.

Compress images. It will automatically raise the page speed.

Recent studies have found SEO to be the second most essential traffic source for bloggers. It goes on without saying that your website growth will not be as high without implementing blog SEO techniques. When you start optimizing your blog for search engines, you will slowly start witnessing an increase in organic traffic. If you are just beginning and are confused by all the information out there, then consider hiring a seo company Toronto. You will certainly find your web presence escalating by the day!

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Pro Marketer is an SEO company in Toronto that guarantees efficiency and value at an affordable price. Each SEO professional in our company focuses on strategic implementations to help you achieve your goals faster.