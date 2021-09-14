Different types of Monel Fasteners

Monel Fasteners:

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Monel is a category of alloys that are mostly composed of nickel and copper. Nickel content in Monel Fasteners ranges from 52 percent to 67 percent. Monel Fastener Manufacturers also include trace amounts of additional elements such as iron, manganese, carbon, and silicon.

Caliber Enterprises offers a wide range of products in different materials. We offer Nuts, Screws, Bolts, Rings, Washers, Threaded Rods in Monel material.

Types of Monel fasteners

Monel bolts, such as Monel 400 and K500, are nickel-copper alloys with exceptional strength, hardness, and corrosion resistance throughout a wide temperature range. Monel bolts are notable for their extraordinary resistance to hydrofluoric acid, a particularly difficult acid to deal with, in all concentrations up to the boiling point.

In marine applications, Monel alloy 400 and K500 bolts have high corrosion resistance, and under reducing conditions, they have reasonable corrosion resistance to sulfuric and hydrochloric acids.

Types of Monel Bolts:

Allen Cap Bolts, Anchor Bolts, Carriage Bolts, Hex Bolts, High Tensile Hex Bolts, L Bolts, Square Bolts, T Bolts, U Bolts .

Specifications of Monel Bolts:

length: Length of the Bolts depend upon the requirement of the bolt length.

Standard: ASTM / ASME

Grades for Monel Bolts:

Monel 400 Bolts, Monel 401 Bolts, Monel 404 Bolts, Monel K-500 Bolts, Monel 405 Bolts, Monel 502 Bolts, Monel UNS N04400 Bolts, Monel UNS N04401 Bolts, Monel UNS N04404 Bolts, Monel UNS N05500 Bolts, Monel UNS N04405 Bolts, Monel UNS N05502 Bolts.

Monel nuts, such as Monel 400 and K500, are nickel-copper alloys with exceptional strength, hardness, and corrosion resistance throughout a wide temperature range. Monel nuts are notable for their excellent resistance to hydrofluoric acid, a particularly difficult acid to deal with, in all concentrations up to the boiling point. Monel nuts are possibly the most resistant of all regularly used speciality alloys for hydrofluoric acid applications.

Monel alloy 400 & K500 nuts also exhibit excellent corrosion resistance in marine applications and have reasonable corrosion resistance to sulfuric and hydrochloric acids under reducing conditions.

Types of Monel Nuts:

Hex Nuts,Heavy Hex Nuts,Lock Nuts,Nylock Nuts,Nylock Self Locking Nuts,Flange Nuts,Dome Nuts,Weld Nuts,Square Nuts

Monel Nuts Specifications

Monel Fasteners : ASTM / ANSI, ASTM B865-04 / ASME SB865-04, ASTM B467 / ASME SB467

Monel Fasteners Grades : Alloy 400 Fasteners, Alloy K500 Fasteners

Monel screws, such as Monel 400 and K500, are nickel-copper alloys with exceptional strength, hardness, and corrosion resistance across a wide temperature range. Monel screws have a great resistance to hydrofluoric acid, which is a very difficult acid to deal with, in all concentrations up to the boiling point.

In marine applications, Monel alloy 400 and K500 screws have high corrosion resistance, and under reducing conditions, they offer reasonable corrosion resistance to sulfuric and hydrochloric acids.

Types of Monel Screws:

Nylon Screws,Hex Screws,Self Tapping Screws,Cheese Head Screws,CSK Slotted Screws,Pan Phillips Screws,Socket Head Cap Screws,

Monel Screws Specifications :

