North America to Lead the Global Immunochemicals Market Through 2030

Immunochemical offerings are largely reliant on luminometric, fluoro, and photon-based detection. These products have gained traction as the healthcare sector transitions away from chromatography in clinical diagnostics.

Faster detection of disease-specific antibodies, and diagnostics in terms of pharmaceuticals, hormones, and biomarkers will aid growth in the long term. Also, applications in environment analysis, food safety assessment, and targeted chemical structures are likely to create lucrative opportunities for participants in the industry.

Key Takeaways from Immunochemicals Market Report

Custom antibodies are estimated to reflect significantly faster growth on the back of demand for personalized medicine and genetic editing applications.

Enzyme linked immuno-absorbent assays (ELISA) test applications will account for notable market share, and fast growth, in terms of accuracy in diagnostics.

Food & agriculture sector end uses are projected to account for substantial sales for improved yield through 2030.

North America is a prominent immunochemicals market, led by the US, supported by access to cutting edge health care and life science infrastructure.

Wide scope of diagnostic applications during the COVID-19 outbreak are projected to create opportunities for players in the immunochemicals market. However, potential restrictions on supply chains for consumables will hold back market growth in the short-term.

Immunochemicals Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the immunochemical market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by form and, end-use, and key region.

Type Catalog Antibodies

Custom Antibodies Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Research and Collaborations for Product Development to Drive Immunochemicals Market

The immunochemicals market is moderately consolidated with major market share being held by market leaders in terms of both volume and value. Market players are pushing their efforts towards strategic collaboration and research to expand the scope of applications, generating new, sustainable revenue streams.

Leading players in the immunochemicals market includes Trinity Biotech, Advanced Immunochemical Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals, Biotrend Chemikalien GmbH, Sigma Aldrich Corp, Beckman Coulter Inc., F. Hoffmann-LaRoche AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories.

GEI has partnered with Delaware Technical Community College and Rockland Immunochemicals to launch CRISPR in a Box, its new offering including gene editing tools, synthetic DNA, CRISPR/Cas complex, target DNA and mammalian cell free extracts.

Wistar Institute has also joined hands with Rockland Immunochemicals with the aim of expanding the company’s biomarker, proteomics, and translational research portfolio in terms of antibody and diagnostic test development.

