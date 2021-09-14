How Big is the Opportunity for Abort Gates in the Food Industry

With increased number of industrial establishments using dust collection systems over the years, significant growth in purchase of medium to large duct size abort gates is foresighted. These gates are extensively used in industries such as food & agriculture, wood, and metal, besides others. To prevent health hazards and fire resulting from dust, abort gates hold immense importance in these industries.

The global abort gate market was valued at over US$ 20 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach more than US$ 41 million by 2030. The spread of COVID-19 has hit demand for the short term; however, from 2021 onwards, the market is set to get back to its original growth trajectory of over 7% CAGR through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Abort Gate Market Study

Growing industrial sector, especially in developing countries where policies are made to promote this sector, is a major factor pushing demand for abort gates. From 2020 to 2030, the market is expected to garner an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 22 Mn.

North America represented around 60% of the global abort gate market in 2019, followed by Europe and East Asia. The market in Asia and Pacific countries combined is expected to grow at a considerable pace over the coming years.

The food/agriculture industry accounts for the largest share in global abort gate market, representing over 46% of total revenue in 2020. It is followed by the metal and wood industry, which collectively represents around 33% of global revenue.

Pneumatic abort gates will hold most of the demand share, at over 95% through 2030.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, growth of the abort gate market was sluggish at 4% in 2020. However, 2021 and beyond will see a resurgence in sales, with the market expanding at over 7% through 2031.

Key Segments Covered of Global Abort Gate Market

Type

Less than 25 inch

Between 25 – 45 inch

More than 45 inch

Activation

Spark Detection

Thermal Probe

Over-Pressure

Product Differentiation through R&D Aiding Market Expansion

Key players in the abort gate market are Boss Products, Rodrigue Metals, Airex Industries, Vets Groups, Clark Industries, Air Purifier Inc., Flamex, and Imperial Systems.

Some of the recent developments include:

In January 2019, Flamex announced the launch of new IR detector series, which is a unique and technologically advanced infrared spark and flame sensor for industrial application.

Imperial Systems introduced the inexpensive Rhino Drum, the first of its kind and the only drum kit with a twist lock lid, in January 2019. The equipment is placed on air pollution control systems.

