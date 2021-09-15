A-LIGN Ranks #12 on Consulting Magazine’s “Best Firms to Work For

Leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions is recognized for resiliency and dedication to employee well-being.

TAMPA, FL, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — A-LIGN is excited to announce that it has been named the 12th “Best Firm to Work For” by Consulting Magazine. The award honors firms that successfully navigated recent challenges while showing continued growth in employee satisfaction and client service quality. Much of A-LIGN’s stunning success can be attributed to a combination of technical expertise and SaaS capabilities, coupled with this strong people-centric focus.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, A-LIGN’s independent cybersecurity audits and assessments allow organizations to assure their customers that their sensitive data and critical operations are handled securely and with integrity. As demand for cybersecurity assessments continues to soar, A-LIGN is committed to providing the services and technology needed to meet today’s rigorous regulatory and cybersecurity requirements.

“We have received several awards this year but being named a ‘Best Firm to Work For’ is a huge honor because it is based on employee feedback,” stated Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN. “This recognition highlights our commitment to employee well-being. Creating a supportive and welcoming work environment has always been a priority and over the last year we’ve added new programs to promote mental health and wellness. I’m so proud of this team and look forward to what we can accomplish over the next year.”

This award comes on the heels of a significant strategic investment from leading PE firm Warburg Pincus. This new round of funding uniquely positions A-LIGN to meet skyrocketing demand for comprehensive audit readiness software and high-quality audit reports from a single vendor.

A-LIGN has received several prestigious awards in 2021, including:

Consulting Magazine revealed these rankings during an awards gala on September 9 at the Swissotel Chicago. View the full list here.

