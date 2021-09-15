Welcome India’s Most Reliable and Hasslefree Online Shopping Site – Indisho

New Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Indian online shopping startup Indisho has come to the forefront as one of the most preferred sites for shopping among the consumers. Whether it is clothing, shoes, beauty products, accessories, appliances, grooming products, books, softwares, etc, you can find virtually anything on Indisho. And not just that, you can avail the best deals, the best discounts and the best prices for your preferred items here on Indisho, every single time. Add to it that on special occasions, you can even avail special discounts of up to 70% on select products! On the website, you also get notified of Brand Assurance on products thereby assuring people of their good quality. Indisho also has a preceding reputation of doing business only with verified sellers.

Indisho being an Indian brand also encourages Make In India business ideals or Aatmnirbhar Bharat. “To strengthen our economy, let us make sure our money rotates within the country. This will eventually result in more business and more jobs.”, said a manager at Indisho as he shared the splendid Bharat Collection for Women, Men and Kids. Excellent quality of products with terrific discounts can be seen on every line of product. “This is just the beginning. The best is yet to come ”, quipped the same manager.

“We couldn’t be more ecstatic at how we have been received. Yes, we are a relatively new company and the Indian online market is heavily competitive. However, we believe we have figured out the pulse of our countrymen and what they want. While this preference is never static, we believe we will be the trendsetters in the coming days as shall our name be a household one. We intend to expand not just our business but our place in people’s hearts. It is our commitment that we will keep having only the best products on our website and ensure perfect and smooth delivery without any hassles”, said the CEO of Indisho Jayant Srivastava and co-founder Jayantika Shrivastava.

About Indisho:

Indisho is an Indian online shopping website that sells a host of products ranging from clothes, shoes, accessories, appliances etc. It is a 100% Indian company.

For more information, please visit https://indisho.com/

Media Contact:

Phone Number – 7307644634

Email Id – support@indisho.com

Website – https://indisho.com/

###