AMCA Certification: The ‘Gold Standard’ of Quality For U.S. Manufacturers

AMCA’s bold pro-American quality certification program challenges ISO’s foreign standards in the U.S. marketplace.

Boston, MA, USA, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — In memory of 9/11, on the 20th anniversary of one of America’s darkest days, AMCA announced launch of its new pro-American quality certification program at http://www.amcacert.com

Founded by Donald LaBelle, AMCA was developed as a customized quality certification exclusively for U.S. based manufacturers, machine shops, distributors and other industrial suppliers. The certification comes at a much needed time as fake ISO certificates are flooding the market overshadowing legitimate ISO registrations.

According to LaBelle ISO certificates are easily faked because there is a serious lack of true oversight. Any unethical person or seedy organization can legally print up ISO certifications of any standard, slap on bogus accreditation seals, and sell them like candy to naive businesses,” said LaBelle.

“I’ve seen numerous manufacturers using fake ISO certificates they purchased online without meeting any of ISO’s compliance guidelines,” said LaBelle. He added, “It was shocking to see even numerous federal government contractors landing multi-million dollar contracts using an ISO certificate they purchased online from a mail order ‘certificate mill.’ They literally received the certificate overnight.”

AMCA was not established to replace ISO certification as the they are different standards that compliment each other. AMCA focuses on revitalizing the U.S. manufacturing sector and increasing the global competitiveness of American made products. Whereas ISO certification is based on ‘international standards’ with no preference to the United States. In contrast, AMCA is boldly pro-American adapting the ‘Buy American Act’ into its standards, among other requirements for certification.

US-based manufacturers, machine shops, distributors and other industrial suppliers can submit an application for certification at https://amcacert.com/get-quality-certified/

About AMCA:

AMCA (American Made Customer Accredited) is the first pro-American quality certification for the U.S. manufacturing sector. Being AMCA certified ensures your company is recognized for quality and integrity independent of ISO’s foreign certification schemes. Companies certified to AMCA standards are over-seen and accredited by their own customers… making AMCA the only truly impartial accreditation in quality certification. AMCA is the ‘Gold Standard’ of American quality in the manufacturing sector.

Companies that qualify can apply for certification at http://www.amcacert.com

Press & Media Contact:

AMCA, LLC

867 Boylston St., 5th Floor, Suite 207,

Boston, MA 02116

United States

+1 843-989-0075