Product Innovations and Advancements in Technology to Boost Diagnostic Catheters Market Growth

Key Segments Covered in Diagnostic Catheters Industry Research

By Product Diagnostic Imaging Catheters Diagnostic Ultrasound Catheters Diagnostic Angiography Catheters Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters Diagnostic OCT Catheters Diagnostic Non-imaging Catheters Temperature Monitoring Catheters Pressure & Hemodynamic Monitoring Catheters

By Application Diagnostic Catheters in Cardiology Diagnostic Catheters in Urology Diagnostic Catheters in Neurology Diagnostic Catheters in Gastroenterology



Competitive Landscape

The global market is a highly competitive. Competitiveness is mostly based on technological differentiation of various products offered by major market players in the diagnostic catheters market.

Technological aspects of products and brand loyalty are key criteria of consideration for buyers. These factors have boosted innovation in the industry and intensified rivalry among players.

Amid intense competition in the market, major market players are increasingly focusing on expanding their geographic presence into the high-growth emerging markets and strengthening their technological competitiveness in the market by acquiring smaller players that have the desired technological capabilities or geographic presence.

Some of the key developments are:

In October 2015, Cardinal Health, Inc. acquired Johnson & Johnson’s (U.S.) Cordis business, a global player in the cardiovascular and endovascular devices market. The acquisition enhanced Cardinal Health’s portfolio of diagnostic catheters used in cardiology and endovascular applications, helping Cardinal Health to strengthen its position in the global market, specifically in the cardiovascular area.

In February 2015, Royal Philips (U.S.), a part of Koninklijke Philips N.V., acquired Volcano Corporation (U.S.), a global leader in intravascular imaging for coronary and peripheral therapeutic devices. This acquisition has helped the company to become a leading systems integrator in the fast-growing image-guided MIS market.

In October 2013, St. Jude Medical launched OCT-assisted system for coronary imaging in the U.S. This system uses St. Jude’s Dragonfly Duo Imaging catheter to capture near-infrared light. This launch has enhanced the company’s portfolio for advanced diagnostic catheters in the US market.

Some of the Diagnostic Catheters Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Diagnostic Catheters and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Diagnostic Catheters Market .

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Diagnostic Catheters market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Diagnostic Catheters Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Diagnostic Catheters Market during the forecast period.

After reading the Market insights of Diagnostic Catheters Report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Diagnostic Catheters market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of Diagnostic Catheters market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Diagnostic Catheters market.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Diagnostic Catheters Market Players.

