Great Place to Work® Certification Announcement

Noida, UP, India, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Algoworks has been Great Place to Work®-Certified in India (from September 2021 to September 2022), based on extensive ratings gathered from the employees in the Information Technology industry.

Being a globally renowned B2B IT services provider, Algoworks is a multi-niched technology expert with experience in Android app development, iOS app development, cross-platform app development, web app development, and more.

“We feel extremely honored to be certified as Great Place to Work®. Employees who are happy, engaged, and inspired are the engine that keeps the organization running and outperforming the competition. This achievement entails more than just national acclaim for our programs and culture, says Rachit Agarwal, Co-founder, and Director of Algoworks.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.

About Great Place to Work®: Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. To know more visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/

About Algoworks: Algoworks is a B2B IT firm providing end-to-end product development services. Operating chiefly from its California office, Algoworks is reputed for its partnership with Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, and Microsoft. The company’s key IT service offerings include Mobility, Salesforce consulting and development, DevOps, and Enterprise Application Integration. For more information, visit: https://www.algoworks.com/