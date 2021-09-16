Encryption Software Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2021-2024

The Encryption Software Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

By 2024, the global Encryption Software Market size is estimated to reach USD 8,402.9 million, which is growing at a CAGR of more than 14% over the forecast period. With the growth in the trends like Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), concerns about data security are on all-time high. These trends have further caused cyber-attacks, thefts, data breaches and commercial espionage which will drive the demand for protective software.

Developments in the terms of hardware and software in the fields of mobile technology and their increased penetration are further estimated to fuel the demand over the forecast period. The inclination of firms towards cloud computing, demand for sensitive data protection, high data volume requirements has led to increase in the demand of encryption software.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024

  • On-premise
  • Cloud-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Disk Encryption
  • File/Folder Encryption
  • Database Encryption
  • Web Communication Encryption
  • Network Traffic Encryption
  • Cloud Encryption
  • Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • Government & Public Administration
  • Telecom
  • Defense & Aerospace
  • Education
  • Manufacturing

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

  • Microsoft
  • Cisco Systems
  • Symantec
  • EMC Corporation
  • IBM and many others

