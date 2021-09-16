Creative Diagnostics Announces the Launch of MMAE Conjugates

Shirley, USA, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — As a global leading supplier of of raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for bio-technology industry, Creative Diagnostics has recently launched MMAE Conjugates for PK/PD studies on MMAE-ADC. Creative Diagnostics has developed anti-MMAE antibodies and paired conjugates that are suitable for ADC ELISA assay development. These new products can be used in the quantitative determination of ADC level in test sample.

MMAE (monomethyl auristatin E) is an antimitotic agent that binds to tubulin and inhibits the assembly of microtubules. Mc-VC-PAB-MMAE is a thiol reactive derivative of MMAE containing a cathepsin cleavable valine-citruline p-aminobenzylcarbamate linkage. Mc-VC-PAB-MMAE is used to prepare antibody-drug conjugates, such as brentuximab vedotin (Seattle Genetics).

Creative Diagnostics now have developed a series of MMAE conjugates for research uses including MMAE [BSA] (DAG603S), MMAE [HRP] (1:1) (DAG605S), and MMAE [HRP] (2:1) (DAG606S). One example is the BSA-MMAE conjugate, which is designed with similar linker chemistry as ADC and is synthesized at Creative Diagnostics for customers’ usage in immunization or immunoassay. First, thiol functional groups are introduced to the BSA followed by reaction of the maleimide group of Mc-VC-PAB-MMAE to form the conjugate. The final conjugate is lyophilized from phosphate buffered saline containing sugar-based stabilizer for easy shipping and storage.

“We aim to provide advanced MMAE conjugates for scientific community members as well as academy institutions and scientists, and this new release will be supported by state-of-the-art technology from Creative Diagnostics,” said Dr. Jessica Waldorf, chief scientific officer of R&D department of Creative Diagnostics. “These new MMAE Conjugates will drive researchers for PK/PD Studies on MMAE-ADC, and we’ll continue to offer innovative tools, approaches and solutions for scientific applications and provide the science community with advanced technologies for their vital work.”

In addition, Creative Diagnostics also offers Anti-MMAE antibodies, such as Anti-MMAE monoclonal antibody (CABT-B8992), and Anti-MMAE monoclonal antibody, Biotin (CABT-B8993) for ELISA. These Anti-MMAE antibodies and MMAE conjugates are featured with high purity and lot consistency and validated in ELISA development, with no cross-reaction with other ADC analogs.

“These MMAE conjugates and Anti-MMAE antibodies will contribute to cost-effective and efficient ADC research. Our expanding MMAE portfolio is designed for researchers to find more on MMAE-ADC and we have made focused efforts to ensure we can fulfill the commercial demand.” Prof. Mike Knuth, M.D., the chief scientific officer of R&D department of Creative Diagnostics. “With team of antibody experts working in a state-of-the-art laboratory, Creative Diagnostics also offers a new set of antibodies specific to cytotoxic drugs that are now commercially available. Using these newly launched antibodies, we are able to successfully develop highly sensitive MMAE and MMAF ELISA kits.”

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components and critical assay reagents. It also provides contract biologic R&D and manufacturing services to the diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market. It aims to provide a trusted source for all researchers’ assay development and manufacturing needs.