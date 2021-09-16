Melissa Shares Smart, Sharp Tools for ‘No Junk, Just Mail’ at National Postal Forum

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today advocated ‘no junk, just mail’ as the key to an effective and competitive postal strategy for direct mailers. Offering a one-stop shop for sales leads and mailing lists, data hygiene tools and services, and mailing software, the company will highlight its tools and services at the National Postal Forum, a virtual event featuring USPS executives, educators, colleagues, prospective clients and direct mail industry partners. The National Postal Forum 2.0 Virtual Event is slated for September 20-22, 2021; click here to register.

“When direct mail is part of a multichannel campaign, results improve. At the same time, mailers must embrace proactive address management strategies to ensure they are reaching their intended targets – for example, a business contact who has gone remote and now works from a home address, or individual consumers or families who have moved during the pandemic,” said Greg Brown, vice president of global marketing, Melissa.

Melissa’s direct marketing tools and services are easily mined at Melissa Direct, where marketers can access whatever combination of tools and services they require, including:

Hundreds of cost-effective consumer, business, and specialty sales leads and mailing lists with 95 percent deliverability guarantee

Data enhancement and hygiene services including USPS NCOA Link , Canada Post NCOA, consumer demographics, and premium email/phone append

, Canada Post NCOA, consumer demographics, and premium email/phone append Flexible range of mailing software, all CASS and PAVE Gold certified for address correction and postal presorting, accessed via desktop, online or cloud API and

Project handling and support with no long-term contracts

To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team outside of this event, visit https://www.melissa.com/ or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

# # #

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130

Jacqueline Zerbst

MPowered PR for Melissa

pr@mpoweredpr.com

+1-877-794-6777

https://www.melissa.com/sg/