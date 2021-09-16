Beverage Processing Equipment Market Trends and Developments

The Beverage Processing Equipment Market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025. The beverage processing equipment market is growing in parallel with the growth in the beverage industry. Increasing inclination of consumers toward health and wellness has driven the growth of non-alcoholic beverages such as functional drinks at a rapid rate. The effect of on-the-go lifestyles in developing economies has driven the market for packaged beverages.

Brewery equipment is used in the production of beer, and its demand remains high as the consumption of beer in regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific is high. In addition, rising income levels of consumers have reflected positively on the growth of the beer industry.

The alcoholic beverages segment holds the largest market share in the global market due to the increasing demand in emerging markets such as the Asia Pacific and South America. The market in regions such as North America and Europe has reached its maturity and are witnessing a shift in the demand for beer, from high-calorie beer to low-calorie beer.

The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share in the beverage processing equipment market. The market for beverage processing equipment in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the growing demand for beverages such as carbonated beverages, fruit juices, and alcoholic beverages. The Asia Pacific has a very large market for beverages; the improved standard of living of the people due to the rise in income levels is one of the major factors that is driving the beverage market in this region.

The key players profiled in the beverage processing equipment market include Tetra Laval (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Krones Group (Germany), Bucher Industries (Switzerland), SPX Flow (US), JBT Corporation(US), KHS GmbH (Germany), Pentair(US), and Praj Industries (India).

These companies are focusing on strategies such as new product launches, expansions & investments, acquisitions, agreements, joint venture, and partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.