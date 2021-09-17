Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031

250 Pages Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS)

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS), key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market.

BWTS Market: Competitive Landscape

Players in the global ballast water treatment systems market are investing in research & development activities to come up with innovative additions to these systems. Also, mergers and acquisitions are a key focus of market players to gain an edge over the competition. Apart from this, companies are looking at partnerships and collaborations as a way to stay ahead of the competition.

However, technological advancements along with expansion strategies are expected to remain key strategies of players in the BWTS market over the forecast period.

For instance, The Hyde GUARDIAN-US BTWS has tested its new system as per IMO norms in the U.S. The new system has unique features such as automatic flow regulation, which ensures that the system is capable of managing changing water quality in order to achieve compliance.

Also, Hyde Marine has come up with an alarm that signals if the system is operating outside test boundaries. This helps the crew to initiate contingency measures for non-compliant waters, so that deballasting and cargo loading is not impacted.

Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market – Scope Of The Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) market offers a 10-year forecast from 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players associated with the manufacturing of ballast water treatment systems. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the ballast water treatment systems market over the forecast period.

Detailed assessment of the ballast water treatment systems value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the ballast water treatment systems market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market: Report Summary

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the ballast water treatment systems market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the BWTS market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account sales during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

BWTS Market: Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the ballast water treatment systems market report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the ballast water treatment systems market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for ballast water treatment systems has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, y-o-y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Regional Outlook of Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market

North America is expected to lead the global ballast water systems market share. Owing to its vast marine trade activities, the region is projected to witness high growth over the coming years. Europe also has a lucrative market for ballast water treatment systems.

The BWTS market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2020-2030). With rise in international trade in the region, led by countries such as India and China, the region is anticipated to be the most lucrative ballast water treatment systems market over the next decade.

Key Takeaways from Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market Report

The global market for ballast water treatment systems is expected to reach a market evaluation of nearly US$ 9 Bn by the end of 2030.

Chemical treatment systems lead the market; however, physical treatment systems are expected to grow significantly over the next decade.

North America and Europe dominate the BWTS market currently. Asia Pacific is projected to be the most lucrative BWTS market during the forecast period.

Ballast water treatment systems with tank a capacity of 1500 – 5000 m3 are expected to dominate demand in the near future.

Demand for ecofriendly water treatment systems is driving the market, and is anticipated to fuel growth in the near future too.

The COVID-19 pandemic crisis has hit international trade and transport, which has led to decreased demand for ballast water treatment systems.

“Ecofriendly ballast water treatment systems that pose no harm to the environment will witness more popularity as years go by”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Players in the global ballast water treatment systems market are looking at mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations as a key focus to gain an edge over the competition. Technological advancements along with expansion strategies are expected to remain key strategies over the forecast period.

Danish company, Bawat, has launched a new low-cost and ‘green’ ballast water treatment technology. It is powered by waste heat from the ship’s engine. This system requires no filters, chemicals, or UV lamps. The Bawat system operates at temperatures ranging from 64°C to 72°C, killing marine organisms in a one in-voyage process in less time, which promises to minimize the risk of delay or disruptions during cargo handling operations.

Some of the key players operating in the global ballast water treatment systems market are Wärtsilä Corporation, Damen Shipyards Group, ALFA LAVAL, atg Evoqua (Evoqua Water Technologies), GenSys GmbH, Evac, Coldharbour Marine Ltd., Ecochlor, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, ERMA FIRST ESK Engineering S.A., Ferrate Treatment Technologies, LLC, Veolia Water Technologies, Hitachi, Auramarine Ltd., and Bawat a/s.

