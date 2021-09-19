Stationary Trace Moisture Generators Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Stationary Trace Moisture Generators.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Stationary Trace Moisture Generators market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Stationary Trace Moisture Generators, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Stationary Trace Moisture Generators Market.

Electronics and telecommunication industry is undergoing a huge disruption triggering a digital revolution globally. Due to rapid digitalization, there has been gigantic upsurge in the demand for semiconductors which are the backbone of microelectronics technology. Sharp surge in revenues by the semiconductor industry in recent years supports growth of the trace moisture generator market which is used for the calibration of the trace moisture sensing elements in the semiconductor manufacturing process. With continuous advancements in the product, the trace moisture generator market is projected to grow at CAGR 4% over the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Trace moisture generator market is highly competitive with key players focusing on the innovations in order to avail predominant position in the market. Manufacturers have introduced trace moisture generators which can generate moisture at levels as traceable as 40 parts per billion.

Key Takeaways of the Trace Moisture Generator Market

The following are excerpts from Fact.MR’s exhaustive compiled study on the trace moisture generator market:

Close to 9/10 th of the revenue generated in the global trace moisture generator market will be accumulated by stationary trace moisture generators. At the same time, portable trace moisture generator product segment will grow 1.2X more than stationary trace moisture generators

of the revenue generated in the global trace moisture generator market will be accumulated by stationary trace moisture generators. At the same time, portable trace moisture generator product segment will grow 1.2X more than stationary trace moisture generators Microelectronics and R&D labs end use will account for an equal share and will collectively cover 2/5 th of the revenue pie of the global trace moisture generator market by the end of the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

of the revenue pie of the global trace moisture generator market by the end of the forecast period (2019 – 2029). Pharmaceutical & medical gas and chemical industry end use is projected to show notable growth during the forecast period to be valued at US$ 1 million owing to rapid introduction of drugs & specialty chemicals to meet future demands.

Europe will become the market leader and will account for more than 1/3 rd of the total revenue of global trace moisture generator market by the end of forecast period.

of the total revenue of global trace moisture generator market by the end of forecast period. Asia Pacific will show resilient growth through 2029 and is likely to cover largest revenue share by the end of forecast period.

“Global trace moisture generator market will create enormous opportunities, as prominent players in the industry are focusing on innovative approaches which cater to increasing demand from end use sectors.” Says the Fact.MR analyst.

Prominent Players Focus on Innovation for Sustained Growth

The demand of trace moisture generators capable of generating moisture up to levels as low as nmol/mol (ppb) is growing significantly owing to increased demand of end use industry applications. Manufacturers have strengthened their research & development base in order to deliver solutions as per the requirements of their customers. For instance, market leader Kin-Tek Analytical Inc. introduced a portable trace moisture generator (Span Pac H 2 O System) which can generate moisture at very low levels such as 10 parts per billion. At the same time, InstruQuest Inc. introduced a trace moisture generator (HumiSys LDP) which can operate at temperature dew point as low as -90oC.

Key Segments of the Trace Moisture Generator Market

Fact.MR’s study on the trace moisture generator market offers information divided into three key segments-product, end Use and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Portable Stationary

End Use Microelectronics Petrochemical Plants Pharma & Medical Gas Chemical Industry R&D Labs Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



