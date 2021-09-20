Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031

250 Pages Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Gonorrhea Therapeutics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Gonorrhea Therapeutics market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To offer an in-depth overview, the report provides sales projections for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments exhibiting maximum growth.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Gonorrhea Therapeutics market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Gonorrhea Therapeutics market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Gonorrhea Therapeutics

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Gonorrhea Therapeutics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Gonorrhea Therapeutics, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market.



According to a new study of Fact.MR, the gonorrhea therapeutics market will reach ~US$ 970 Mn in 2019, and estimated to register a 4% Y-o-Y over 2018. The gonorrhea therapeutics industry will remain influenced by increased attention on new developments in novel therapeutic compounds or antimicrobials for improving the success potential of future treatment.



There has been a significant rise in the prevalence of gonorrhea that is resistant to components of dual antibiotic therapy – ceftriaxone and azithromycin, which is the only recommended treatment for gonorrhea. In addition, resistance to several other antibiotics apart from dual antibiotic therapy resulted in ‘super gonorrhea’, which has become a buzzword in the gonorrhea therapeutics market. With a slew of promising new antibiotics on the horizon, alongside surveillance, education and preventative measures to stymie prevalence of super-resistant gonorrhea, prospects seem bullish for the gonorrhea therapeutics market.

“As gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted bacterium is increasingly learning to withstand the currently available antibiotics, the infection is making progress in its relentless march towards untreatable status. Growing partnerships between companies and organizations, to develop novel drugs that combat the drug-resistant gonorrhea, are highly likely to complement gains in the market,” says Fact.MR report.

Dual Therapy Remains the Treatment of Choice

The market of gonorrhea therapeutics is likely to grow in parallel with the potentially effective drugs that are currently in pipeline. Growing number of clinical trials and rising investments in healthcare industry will continue to pave lucrative avenues of growth for the gonorrhea therapeutics market. The study opines that dual therapy will remain the treatment of choice for gonorrhea, accounting for ~90% market shares. This falls in line with the current recommended regimen for gonorrhea treatment that includes a combination of two antibiotics, azithromycin, which is given orally, and ceftriaxone, an intra-muscular drug.

According to the study, azithromycin will continue to account for greater gains in the gonorrhea treatment market, closely trailed by the third-generation cephalosporin that are increasing gaining traction. Azithromycin sales for the treatment of gonorrhea are expected to hold ~50% market shares. Sales of third-generation cephalosporin are expected to grow at a rate similar to that of azithromycin in the foreseeable future. As some countries turn to increasing the doses of the recommended gonorrhea drugs in an attempt to overcome the bacteria’s resistance, the demand for macrolide antibiotics and third-generation cephalosporin is likely to grow steadily in coming years.

According to the Fact.MR study, lucrativeness of developed markets – North America and Europe – for gonorrhea therapeutics will endure, primarily underpinned by growing prevalence of STDs and rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure in these regions. In the US alone, ~1 Mn cases of gonorrhea are reported annually, according to recent studies. Favorable reimbursement policies and government funding to numerous health organizations for the development of drug-resistant gonorrhea treatment will remain the key growth influencers of the market in these regions.

The study further opines that companies in gonorrhea therapeutics market are making bulk investments in building a robust pipeline, while focusing on drug approvals in different regions. However, the overall reluctance of gonorrhea drug manufacturing in line with long regulatory processes and complications associated with eventual antibiotic resistance of drugs could team up against the steady growth of gonorrhea therapeutics market.

This study provides a long-term outlook of the gonorrhea therapeutics market for the period, 2019 to 2029. The gonorrhea therapeutics market is estimated to register a CAGR of ~4 through 2029.

