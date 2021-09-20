Frozen Soup Market: Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2031

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Market Taxonomy Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Traditional

Light

Vegetarian Classics

Non Vegetarian

Organic

Noodle

Other Product Types Sales Channel Wholesales/ Distributor/ Direct

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online Retailers

Other Retail Format Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

The global frozen market is expected to register a healthy growth attributed to increasing demand in the food and beverages industry. Growing demand for quick and convenient way to prepare food is expected to impact growth of the global market positively. This report, published by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global frozen soup market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction. Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=285 Scope The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global frozen soup market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Frozen soup manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global food & beverage sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to frozen soup. Summary The report commences with a brief information of the global frozen soup market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global frozen soup market. Overview The next section offers an overview of the global frozen soup market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – frozen soup. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients. In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global frozen soup market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of frozen soup. With continuous evolution of the food & beverage sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for frozen soup manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section. Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market The growth of the global market of frozen soup market is likely to be bound by several macro-economic, and micro-economic factors. Consumption of frozen soup products is likely to remain concentrated in the food and beverages industry. With increasing time crunch, consumers prefer frozen soup products that can be prepared in a short time. As frozen soup products are considered healthy, demand for frozen soup in parallel to frozen food is projected to increase. Offering frozen soup continues to remain a cost-effective deal for manufacturers as the production of frozen soup results in reduced wastage of ingredients. Moreover, the surge in demand for on-the-go food products is likely to impact the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Demand for frozen soup will also continue to increase in the food and beverage industry attributed to the healthy ingredients blended in the products. Manufacturers mainly pick up vegetables that are at the peak of the season for producing frozen soup and prefer freezing the ingredients in their natural form. Further, manufacturers also include several out-of-season food ingredients during the production of the frozen soup. Bound to these factors, demand for frozen food will continue to increase in the food and beverages industry. In an attempt to attract customers, and expand their brand name, the market players are mainly focusing on launching new products, and add to their product line. Major players in the global market are also concentrating on investments for product innovation, and research and development. These factors are further projected to contribute to the growth of the global market of frozen soup market. Although the overall outlook on the growth of the global market looks positive, several factors are likely to dip demand for frozen soup products. The increasing availability of alternative products such as canned soup is projected to inhibit the growth of the global market of frozen soup market during the forecast period. Vegetarian Classic to Represent a Major Segment Increasing preference for vegetarian soup has revved up demand for vegetarian frozen soup products globally. The vegetarian classic soup is projected to sell more than the other frozen soup products. Currently, the vegetarian classic soup product type is projected to represent more than US$ 8 Mn by 2022-end. In addition to significant revenue growth, the vegetarian classic soup is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR through 2022. By sales channel, the wholesale/distributor/direct segment is projected to represent the highest growth in terms of revenue, recording more than US$ 8 Mn by 2017-end. Sales of frozen soup are projected to witness a relatively fast growth through online stores in the global market through 2022. Market Players Major players in the global market of frozen soup are The Kraft Heinz Co., Campbell Soup Co., Tabatchnick Fine Foods, Inc., Kettle Cuisine, LLC, and Conagra Brands, Inc.

