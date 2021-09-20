Alcohol Free Beer Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

250 Pages Alcohol Free Beer Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Global Non-alcoholic Beer Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments The global non-alcoholic beer market is segmented on the basis of material, type, technology, sales channel and region. Material Grapes

Berries/Apples

Malted Grains

Hops

Yeast

Enzymes Type Alcohol Free (0.0% ABV)

Low-Alcohol (Upto 1% ABV) Technology Restricted Fermentation

Dealcoholization Sales Channel Liquor Stores

Convenience Stores

Super

markets

Online Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Travel Retails Region North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Note: This taxonomy and the detailed toc prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market – Scope of the Report The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global non-alcoholic beer market along with the historical data of 2013, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Liters), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global non-alcoholic beer market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on non-alcoholic beer sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global non-alcoholic beer market. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for non-alcoholic beer. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of non-alcoholic beer manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the non-alcoholic beer market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study. Country-specific assessment on demand for non-alcoholic beer has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous non-alcoholic beer manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report. The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The non-alcoholic beer market is receiving impetus from the millennial segment of the population and their willingness to experiment with newer flavors in mixed beers beverages. Growing interest among consumers in ethically and organically sourced products also provides opportunities for ethically traded non-alcoholic beers. The real dollar opportunity in the global non-alcoholic beers industry lies in developing countries that are fast becoming opportunity hotbeds for various global markets Key Takeaways of Non-Alcoholic Beer Market: According to Fact.MR, out of every million dollar spent on non-alcoholic beers, U.S. accounts for over 1/5th of worldwide sales

Fact.MR says, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the global market in the long-term forecast period with a CAGR of ~9.5% between 2019-2027

Global sales of non-alcoholic beers and alcohol-free mixed beers beverages totaled 4,091 million liters last year in terms of volume. The success story behind these alcohol-free drinks will continue, forecasting sales of 4,353 million liters for 2019

In Europe, Germany is in the lead with non-alcoholic beers and mixed-beers beverages. The German brewery association’s estimated production was 604 million liters for 2018

Consumption of alcohol-free beers and mixed-beers beverages in 2018, was high in Europe, and Middle East & Africa and opens up a great deal of potential for non-alcoholic beer manufacturers. Companies Are Looking To Tap Into Prevailing Trends and Invest In New Product Development to Drive Sales Manufacturers in the non-alcoholic beers market are emphasizing on customized beverages to target specific age segment (18-34 years) leading to frequent product launches over the last 5 years. The global market for non-alcoholic beers is highly consolidated where the top 10 prominent industry pioneers account for over 3/4th share in the global non-alcoholic beer market. Beer companies are engaged in promoting previously launched non-alcoholic beverages and also engaged in the development of new non-alcohol beers with different flavors In June 2019, United Breweries (UB), controlled by Heineken, launched Heineken 0.0, a zero-alcohol version of the beers brand, while in the same year, AB InBev rolled out Budweiser 0.0 across India through e-commerce and retail chains.

