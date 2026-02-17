Utmost Healthcare Expands Short-Term Respite Care in Gravesend

Gravesend, United Kingdom, 2026-02-17 — /EPR Network/ — Utmost Healthcare, a trusted elderly care provider in Northfleet, is proud to expand its short-term respite care services in Gravesend and nearby areas within 20 miles. This service provides temporary care support for families who need assistance with their elderly loved ones at home.

Supporting Families with Professional Respite Care

Many family members care for elderly parents or relatives every day. This can be hard work. Sometimes, carers need a short break.

Utmost Healthcare provides:

Short-term home care

Emergency respite care

Weekend respite support

Overnight elderly care

Recovery care after hospital discharge

This service allows families to rest while knowing their loved one is safe.

What Is Respite Care?

Respite care is short-term care for older people. It can last a few hours, a few days, or longer. It helps when:

A family carer is unwell

A carer needs a holiday

Extra support is needed after hospitalisation

The elderly person needs temporary home assistance

Care is provided in the comfort of the client’s own home in Gravesend, Northfleet, Dartford, Strood, Rochester, and nearby areas.

Personalised Elderly Care at Home

Utmost Healthcare creates a care plan for each client. Services include:

Personal care for the elderly (washing, dressing, grooming)

Elderly medication management

Companionship care services

Household assistance

Meal preparation

Mobility support

Dementia-friendly care

Elderly reablement support

All caregivers are trained, DBS-checked, and experienced in domiciliary care.

Helping After Hospital Discharge

Many older people need help after leaving the hospital. Utmost Healthcare offers post-hospitalisation care and short-term recovery support in Gravesend.

This helps reduce hospital readmission and supports safe recovery at home.

Local, Trusted, and Community Focused

Utmost Healthcare is based near Gravesend in Northfleet, Kent. The company understands the needs of local families.

They work closely with:

Local GPs

NHS discharge teams

Social workers

Family carers

Their goal is to improve the quality of life for elderly people living at home.

Why Families Choose Utmost Healthcare

Fully regulated home care provider

Flexible short-term and long-term care options

Affordable respite care services

Compassionate and trained caregivers

Fast response for urgent care needs

Serving Gravesend and the surrounding 20-mile radius

Website:https://utmosthealthcare.co.uk/

Contact Information

Phone: +447826244496

Email: contact@utmosthealthcare.co.uk