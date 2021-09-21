Amerigo Scientific Introduces Collagen Cell Carrier for Bio-applications

Shirley, USA, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distribution company focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities, now launches Collagen Cell Carrier, a mobile cell carrier developed for applications in R&D and basic medical research.

The Collagen Cell Carrier(CCC) is robust and sterile for the growth of various cell types, representing an in vivo-like collagen for use in conventional cell culture-treated well plates. It is produced with a standardized, industrial process. The CCC allows the combination with additional matrix molecules and/or growth factors. It is best suited for cultivation of adherent primary cells, stem cells and cell lines. Also allowing directed differentiation, it represents an excellent scaffold for tissue engineering. Additionally, the high mechanical strength of the collagen membrane permits the easy and sterile translocation of the intact cell-scaffold complex such as for transplantation experiments or histological analyses.

This CCC scaffolds are sterile, compact non-porous (but permeable for soluble factors) membranes made of pure, non-cross-linked bovine collagen type I that can be used for cell cultivation. Specially formatted discs are available for use in cell culture multi well plates or dishes. The 50 x 50 mm or 150 x 100 mm format can be cut by the customer according to his requirements with sterilized scissors or a scalpel for use in any cell culture vessel.

“The CCC is a universal scaffold for adherent primary cells, cell lines and stem cells for in vitro and in vivo use. It enhances efficacy & safety and reduces efforts & costs of cell implants, with proven biocompatibility and biodegradability in vivo. Our standardized collagen matrix is also the ideal tool for research and development of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products(ATMPs) in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, including cell therapy, implantology and medical devices.” said Nina Cooper, Ph.D., the chief scientist at Amerigo Scientific.

“This Collagen Cell Carrier can be applied in R&D and basic medical research, such as universal culture of adherent cells, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, implantation and fixation of cells, co-culture of cells on both sides, sectioning for histologic anaylsis, and fluorescent imaging of adhered cells. Researchers can find what they need at Amerigo Scientific.” added Nina.

Amerigo Scientific is a distribution company aiming to integrate global superior product resources and technical resources to provide scientists with the latest, professional solutions.

