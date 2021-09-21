“Future of Cloud Computing” webinar by Group Futurista

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista hosted yet another fruitful event in their “Future of Cloud Computing” webinar on the 16th of September at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET. The webinar was hosted by Richard Hurst. The media partner for the event was Global Security Mag.

This knowledgeable and intuitive session was opened by Diego Riveros, country manager Iberia & LATAM, Oodrive. He discussed in depth about electronic signatures, and it’s uses and safety. Other speakers included Elizabeth Scott, Principal software Security engineer at Ally, Vaishali Bhatt, AVP, Cloud Engineering at The Hartford and Ashutosh Agnihotri, Director, Fidelity Investments. The webinar was filled with these enlightening discussions and was filled with different valuable insights on the developing future of Cloud Computing, and its implementation everywhere. There were periodic Q&A sessions conducted by the host, as he took questions from the audience and asked them to the respective Keynotes. This collective knowledge would have provided many companies important knowledge on the benefits and advantages of cloud computing for their companies

The collective knowledge and the informative discussions and presentations provided by these industry-leading speakers were informative and knowledgeable. It provided a good opportunity for companies to understand all the latest trends and developments in Cloud Computing and the benefits it could entail for them in the future. The event closed out with a panel discussion between three of the keynote speakers, Ashutosh Agnihotri, Diego Riveros and Elizabeth Scott. The panel was hosted by Richard Hurst and they discussed all the latest trends in play with regards to cloud computing.

