Edugo-Abroad-Releases-Mid-Fall-2021-Intake-Visa-Success-Report-For-Top-European-Countries

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — As the Sept’21 intake arrives at the closing terminal, Edugo Abroad is immensely proud to end it on a triumphant note. When the European nations lifted off the travel restrictions, a wave of mutual encouragement spread among Indian students to continue with their study abroad goal. Numerous students approached team Edugo Abroad in hopes of confirming their admissions and travelling to their dream European destinations. Resultantly, we witnessed a striking visa success rate in the Sept’21 intake for the European countries

Following are our visa success numbers for the Sept’21 intake:

France: 98%; Greece: 100%; Denmark: 100%; Finland: 100%; Poland: 90% ; Ireland: 100% ; Latvia: 100%; Lithuania: 100%

Countries like France, Ireland, Denmark and Greece particularly drew more attention from the students this intake. Along with quality education prospects, these countries ensure various other student perks that make them highly sought-after destinations.

Team Edugo Abroad is delighted to see out the current Sept’21 intake with a stamp of collective approval. And as the current trend stands, we optimistically look forward to an even more successful Spring’22 intake.

