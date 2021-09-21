How to Keep Your Garden Safe from Birds?

Gujarat, India, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — It is not easy to grow a harvest of fruits and vegetables in your garden. You must not only adequately care for each plant on a weekly basis, but you must also safeguard them from any predators. Depending on the critters in your neighbourhood, you may encounter bunnies, deer, insects, and even coyotes. Birds are one garden-loving pest that might be particularly difficult to keep at bay. Consider the following questions to assist you respond to intruding birds and keep as much of your harvest as possible.

Why are birds attracted to the garden?

Before you can properly dissuade birds, you must first determine what it is about your landscape that they adore. First and foremost, birds are drawn to gardens due to the abundance of food available. Though their nutrition varies significantly between species, these animals frequently nibble on your prized fruits and berries. When seeds are available, they can also be attractive.

Birds may be drawn to your property in search of food and refuge. Birds respond to beacons such as tall trees and thick shrubs when they need a spot to lay a nest or wait out a storm.

Birds can create a nuisance in your garden:

Birds, while lovely and musically brilliant, can cause significant damage to a gardener’s fruits and plants. Birds, for example, may disturb seeds and seedlings before they have an opportunity to establish themselves. Furthermore, birds enjoy stealing the fruits and berries you intended to bring home to your family.

Despite their antics, birds can be beneficial to your garden in several ways. These aviators, in particular, enjoy eating many of the creepy crawlers that devour the leaves of your plants. Snails, slugs, caterpillars, and many other insects are examples of these little pests that may linger over plants in your garden.

How can you keep birds away from your garden?

If birds are having a detrimental affect on your garden, there are a few things you may do to get rid of them. First, try preventing them from accessing your plants. You can use chicken wire, window mesh, or butterfly netting to create a barrier between birds and your vegetation without completely shutting off the sunshine. You might use this technique on a larger scale by erecting poles throughout your garden and draping a huge piece of netting over the entire area. Alternatively, make a tunnel with your netting and place arches in the ground along your rows to cover smaller parts. Make certain that the content is taught and memorised.

Second, use several types of stimuli to scare the birds away. Shiny items, for example, can be repulsive to birds. Deterring unwelcome aviators might be as simple as adding shiny pinwheels, ribbons, balloons, or tape to various spots throughout your garden. Birds can be scared by scarecrows, decoy owls, and rubber snakes. The idea is to change these pieces frequently so that birds do not develop accustomed to them.