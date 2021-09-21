The sodium silicate market size is projected to reach USD 11.03 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017 and 2022. Sodium silicate is a versatile inorganic chemical. It is produced as a white crystalline powder or in the form of lumps that are soluble in water. It is manufactured by melting sand/silicon dioxide (SiO2) and soda ash/sodium carbonate (Na2CO3) at a temperature above 1800 °F in a closed end furnace. Caustic soda/sodium hydroxide is used instead of sodium carbonate for the direct production of liquid sodium silicate. Sodium silicate is a non-toxic, non-flammable, and non-explosive chemical. It is a strong alkaline chemical having high pH ranging from 10 to 13. Its alkaline nature makes it preferable for various applications such as detergents, precipitated silica, construction, pulp & paper, textiles, paints, foundry, and water treatment. The increasing use of sodium silicate in various applications, such as detergents, precipitated silica, and pulp & paper, is expected to drive the market.

Expansions, acquisitions, and mergers were the key strategies adopted by the major players to achieve growth in the global sodium silicate market between 2015 and 2018. The major players in the sodium silicate market are PQ Corporation (US), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (US), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Nippon Chemical Industrial (Japan), BASF (Germany), Kiran Global Chem Limited (India), Sinchem Silica Gel (China), Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry (China), IQE Group (Spain), and CIECH (Poland).

Nippon Chemical Industrial used expansions as its major strategy to increase its presence in the Southeast Asian market. In August 2017, Nippon Chemical Industrial established a new company JCI in Thailand through a joint venture with local capital. With this expansion, the company aims to expand its business in Southeast Asia, majorly in Thailand.

Tokuyama Corporation used mergers as its major strategy to strengthen its sodium silicate business. In February 2017, Tokuyama Corporation made an absorption-type merger (simplified merger) with its wholly-owned subsidiary Tokuyama Siltech (Japan). The company expects to increase the business of sodium silicate with this merger.

IQE Group used acquisition as its major strategy to increase its sodium silicate production capacity. In November 2015, IQE Group acquired the silicate division of PeroxyChem (US) that includes the silicate production line located at the La Zaida plant and the Zamudio factory in Spain. With this acquisition, the company has increased its production capacity and reduced its competition in Spain.

