Organic Rankine Cycle Market Revenue Analysis by Regions, Types and Manufacturers 2025

The Organic Rankine Cycle Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global organic rankine cycle (ORC) market size is anticipated to value USD 954.1 million until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 9.71% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The need for green technologies that can reduce the global pollution level is projected to drive the market growth for ORCs.

The geothermal application segment accounted for the largest share across the global market in 2018 due to the rising number of geothermal power plants being developed by many governing bodies. On the other hand, the application segment of biomass is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 27.9% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025 on account of the enhanced potential of biomass projects, low operational costs and increased demand of ORC based biomass projects across the globe.

In 2018, Asia Pacific held the largest share across the global market owing to increasing installations across many geothermal projects across this region. North America is projected to account for the fastest growth with 15.5% CAGR on account of the rising number of geothermal projects under pipeline across countries like the U.S. and Canada.

Some of the companies for Organic Rankine Cycle market are:

TAS, Ormat, Turboden, Triogen, Enogia SAS, Exergy, and Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co., Ltd.

