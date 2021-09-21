Toys and Games Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Toys and Games Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global toys and games market size is projected to touch USD 139.2 billion by 2025 growing at 4.6% CAGR, as per a new report by Million Insights. The increasing number of online gaming competitions all over the world is a major factor propelling the growth of the market in the forecast period. Over the last few years, rising demand for in-licensing activities is proliferating the market growth.

Increasing demand for environment-friendly toys and games is also expected to propel the product demand in the coming years. Wood, organic cotton and cardboard are the major raw materials for manufacturing environmentally products. For example, recycled plastic milk bottles are used to make Green Toys. The company teamed up with Walmart for distribution of its products.

The rising number of participants of e-sports is a major factor propelling the toys & games market. Innovative games like PUBG, Fortnight, FIFA and Counterstrike are gaining traction amongst youngsters and adults. These games are not only popular in children but adults as well.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period. Growing e-commerce channels coupled with the rising number of retail outlets is propelling the product demand and market growth in this region. North America seconded in terms of revenue, followed by Europe in 2018.

Toys & Games Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Puzzles

Preschool Toys

Outdoor/Sports

Dolls

Video Games

Others

Toys & Games Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

0 – 8 Years

9 – 15 Years

15 Years & Above

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Video games are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period. In 2018, the outdoor or sports segment was estimated to be USD 17.80 billion and is expected to project high growth in the forecast period.

North America accounted for 14% of share in the total global revenue in 2018.

Key players functioning in the industry are Mattel Inc.; Lego; Namco Bandai; Jakks Pacific and Hasbro.

Key manufacturers are focusing on launching new products, expanding their capacity and using innovative technology to expand their product portfolio and meet the future demand patterns.

