Fragrances Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2021-2031

Key Segments Covered

Product Deodorants Perfumes Other Fragrances

Application Fragrances for Personal Care Fragrances for Household Care Fragrances for Other Applications

Distribution Channel Offline Fragrance Sales Online Fragrance Sales



A comprehensive estimate of the Fragrances market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Fragrances during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

Some of the Fragrances Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Fragrances and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Fragrances Market .

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Fragrances market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Fragrances Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Fragrances Market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In May 2021, Coty Inc. announced a strategic partnership with global investment firm KKR which will provide the Company with an initial investment of US$750 Mn through the sale of convertible preferred shares to KKR. Coty will carve out Wella into a standalone company in which KKR will acquire a 60% stake and Coty will retain the remaining 40 percent interest.

In Dec 2019, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Have & Be Co. Ltd., the Seoul-based, global skin care company behind Dr. Jart+ and men’s grooming brand Do the Right Thing.

After reading the Market insights of Fragrances Report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Fragrances market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of Fragrances market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Fragrances market.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Fragrances Market Players.

