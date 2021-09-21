Drone Market: Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics

250 Pages Drone Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Key Segments of the Drone Market Fact.MR’s study on the drone market offers information classified into four important segments: product, payload, application, and region. This market report proposes comprehensive data and information about the important market changing aspects and evolution structures related to these categories. Product Commercial Drone

Military Drone Payload Upto 25 Kg

25 Kg – 150 Kg

150 Kg – 600 Kg

Above 600 Kg Application Aerial Surveying & Photography

Agriculture

Construction Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

Drone Market – Scope of the Report Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global market for Drone. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, opportunities restraints, and detailed information about the drone market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period of 2019-2029. Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are explained in Fact.MR study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the drone market during the forecast period. The study is relevant for stakeholders in the drone market, including manufacturers and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the drone market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in Fact.MR study. The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to the macro as well as macroeconomic factors that are impacting developments in the drone market. It also offers actionable insights based on future trends in the drone market. Moreover, small businesses and new entrants in the market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market. Following highlights from the Fact.MR’s forecast on the global market for drone is expected to assert the market’s future prospects In terms of revenue, military drones are expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. In addition, this product type segment of the global drone market is estimated to surpass a multibillion dollar valuation towards the end of 2022. Meanwhile, the commercial drone segment is anticipated to stand at a little over US$ 6 Bn over 2022.

Drones with 25 kg – 150 kg payload are expected to witness strong demand throughout the assessment period. This payload segment is likely to cross a market valuation of US$ 3,839 Mn. Meanwhile. The 150 kg – 600 kg payload segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR over 2022.

On the basis of application, drones will be used mainly for border security purposes. The border security application segment is expected to contribute a large portion to the global drone market revenue. By 2022-end, this segment is estimated to procure heavy revenues. In addition, this application segment is projected to gain 16 BPS from 2017 to 2022. Apart from military and defense, drones are increasing finding application is other sectors such as aerial photography, agriculture, construction, and film and entertainment. Competition Tracking Key companies in the global market for drone include DJI, AeroVironment, Inc, CyPhy works Inc., 3D Robotics, Sentra, LLC, Agribiotix, LLC, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Skycatch, Inc., Airware, Precision Hawk Inc., and SenseFly SA.

