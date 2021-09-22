SMVDU Organizes One Day Workshop on ‘Jammu through the Ages: An Introspection’

In its endeavor to create awareness about and promote the Jammu region, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra organized a One Day Online Workshop on the topic “Jammu through the Ages: An Introspection”.

Jammu, India, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — In its endeavor to create awareness about and promote the Jammu region, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra organized a One Day Online Workshop on the topic “Jammu through the Ages: An Introspection”.

The workshop cum webinar was organized by the Faculty Development Centre of SMVDU, under the Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission on Teachers & Teaching (PMMMNMTT) Scheme.

With its thrust on Dogras, Gujjars, cultural values and geographical perspectives, the workshop showcased the vibrant historical and cultural legacy of Jammu region, which is quite distinct yet akin to that of the rest of India.

Enriching the workshop with his presence and knowledge, Dr. Lalit Gupta, a distinguished culture and art historian, described Jammu region as mini India.

He delivered a scholarly and elaborate presentation about the history and culture of the Dogras. The comprehensive and holistic presentation explained the exclusiveness of this community.

Also, he emphasized upon the introduction of functional courses in SMVDU in different languages of Jammu region.

Dr. Javaid Rahi, a tribal activist, thoroughly explained the arts, architecture, language, and demography of Gurjara Pratiharas. His presentation was a visual delight for the participants.

He emphasized the need for transforming the University into the repository of ethnic, cultural history and documentation of intangible heritage.

Mohan Singh, a Sahitya Academy Award Winner, gave a beautiful presentation on the cultural values and geographical perspectives, which clearly explained the traditions, mores, conventions, etc. of this region.

He emphasized upon the need to set up a Department of Dogri in SMVDU and transforming the famous Navratra festival into Duggar festival. He requested the University to meet the aspirations of local people in preserving the local languages, culture and folklore.

Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra K. Sinha, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU and Chief Guest, in his inaugural address, deliberated upon the need to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the region. He explained how we can strive further to preserve it.

“With the recent discovery of ape species in Ramnagar area of Jammu region, it has been established that the region has had a great significance in the evolution of man since prehistoric times. The discovery of ape fossils, Sivapithecus and Shivalik hominid Ramapithecus in the Shivaliks has made the foothills of Western Himalayas an important site in the course of human evolution,” said Prof Sinha, who is also a renowned Zoologist.

Nagendra Singh Jamwal, Registrar, SMVDU, enumerated upon the art, culture, languages and traditions of the different parts of Jammu region. He at length emphasized the rich cultural, linguistic and social diversity of the Jammu region. He highlighted products like Kishtwar Sapphires, arts like Basohli paintings, different pilgrimages, fairs alongwith rich floral and faunal biodiversity that makes Jammu region distinct.

The workshop was attended by faculty members of different Universities, Colleges, and practitioners from India and abroad.

Dr. Isha Malhotra, Programme Coordinator and Head, School of Languages and Literature delivered the welcome address. Sh. Sumanta S. Sharma, Convener of the Programme and Head, School of Philosophy & Culture apprised the participants and guests about the modus-operandi of the workshop. Dr. Rashi Taggar explained the importance and history of this region. Dr. Suparn K. Sharma, Coordinator, Faculty Development Cell and Dean Faculty of Management emphasized upon the intrinsic value culture in different walks of life and better wellbeing.

The quality sessions delivered by the esteemed resource persons were applauded by the participants and requested for conduction of such type of workshop under FDC-SMVDU.

The Co-convener of the webinar Dr. Vinod Singh, Assistant Professor, School of Biotechnology delivered the vote of thanks to all the guests and the participants.

