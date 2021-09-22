IBR Pipe Packaging & Applications

Gujarat, India, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — IBR pipes, also known as Carbon Steel Pipes, are available in a variety of shapes and diameters from a variety of suppliers and marketers. Carbon Steel Welded Pipes are also available in a variety of varieties, each with its own set of specifications and standards based on customer need. These carbon steel pipes can be used to install wells and pumps and feature BC model non-clog pumping and CD process pump production. Carbon Steel ERW Pipes are produced by a prominent producer who employs high-quality products and raw materials that have been thoroughly tested and inspected by quality inspectors. Furthermore, the raw material utilised to manufacture CS Round Pipes is of national and international grade.

Carbon Steel Rectangular Pipes are manufactured using highly modern technology that judiciously employs the best quality material in the right amount and dimensions to ensure that the pipes are leak-proof and can be utilised in a variety of applications and industries. As a result, you can simply obtain Carbon Steel Hallow Pipes in a variety of shapes and sizes based on your needs and requests. Furthermore, these pipes are galvanised on the exterior, block painted, and can be customised to meet the needs of the customer.

IBR pipes are available in single random, double random and custom lengths of up to 12 meters. To prevent rusting and damage, CS Seamless Pipe is put in high-quality wooden crates or bundles. Because of its high tensile strength and corrosion resistance, CS Electro polish Pipes are also employed in industries such as the oil and gas industry and the paper industry.

IBR Pipe Packaging:

Packing is extremely crucial for Carbon Steel IBR Pipes. Various packing methods are used depending on the needs of the consumer and the type of goods. The type of packing chosen is determined by the needs of the customer as mentioned in the purchase order. If nothing is indicated in the customer’s purchase order, we will use our standard packing style.

All shipping documentation is given for the delivery of CS IBR Pipes from the mill to the customer. All IBR Seamless Carbon Steel Pipes come equipped with end capes on both ends. Concerning the customer requests, special end caps are also provided.

Applications of Carbon Steel IBR Pipes:

IBR Pipes are well-known for their remarkable performance and are normally designed to satisfy the criteria. There is a wide variety of CS IBR pipes available on the market: